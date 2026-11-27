NAFDAC shut down Zuba International Market in Abuja after screening over 160 shops and confiscating counterfeit and unwholesome products worth more than N300 million, with plans to prosecute warehouse owners.

NAFDAC has shut down the Zuba International Market in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, following a major enforcement operation. More than 160 shops were screened during the exercise.

Counterfeit and unwholesome products estimated at over N300 million were confiscated. The operation was conducted with the Nigeria Police Force and operatives of the Department of State Services. NAFDAC said it forms part of intensified efforts to rid Nigerian markets of counterfeit, substandard and unwholesome regulated products. The crackdown comes as the festive season approaches.

Also read Edo Consumer Protection Committee Rejects NAFDAC Warning on Enforcement Activities

NAFDAC Director Urges Crackdown On Counterfeits

Briefing journalists after the operation, Babatunji Omoyeni, Head of the Investigation and Enforcement Division, North-Central Zone, said the exercise reflected NAFDAC's renewed commitment to protecting the health and safety of Nigerians. He said the Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, gave the Enforcement Directorate a clear marching order. Counterfeiters and other unscrupulous operators must not have a field day, especially during the yuletide season when commercial activities and consumer demand increase significantly.

Omoyeni described the quantity of products recovered from one of the warehouses as alarming. The items included alcoholic drinks packaged in 50ml and 100ml sachets, as well as other small-sized containers. He expressed concern that some manufacturers and distributors had continued to flout the directive despite repeated warnings. The availability of small-sized alcoholic drinks could expose underage persons to alcohol consumption, he noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that some expired products were also discovered and would be evacuated after proper documentation. Omoyeni reaffirmed NAFDAC's commitment to enforcing regulations, particularly during the festive season, to prevent unsafe and unregulated products from reaching consumers. He stressed that the agency would continue to intensify surveillance, inspection and enforcement activities.

Agency Seeks Public Help In Enforcement Drive

Omoyeni urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information that could assist NAFDAC in identifying individuals and locations involved in the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of counterfeit and unwholesome products. He also commended the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS for their cooperation and support. The success of the operation underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration, he said. On next steps, Omoyeni said the agency would investigate the owners of the affected warehouses and shops.

It will document the recovered products and gather evidence for possible prosecution. The Vice Chairman of the market, Kelvin Henry, expressed support for the operation. He said market officials had previously advised traders against stocking restricted products. Henry expressed the commitment of the market's leadership to cooperate with NAFDAC and other relevant agencies to ensure compliance with regulations.

N100 Billion Worth Of Fake Goods Destroyed

In a related development, NAFDAC recently destroyed fake, expired, banned, substandard and falsified products estimated at N100 billion in Ogun State. The destruction exercise was conducted last Friday at the Ogwama Dumpsite in Ogere Remo. It was part of efforts to prevent unsafe products from re-entering the Nigerian market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Adeyeye said the destroyed items included unregistered medicines, banned alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small PET bottles, expired codeine cough syrups, Analgin and Oxytocin injections, counterfeit cosmetics and unwholesome food products. She explained that the products were recovered during nationwide enforcement operations. Some were voluntarily surrendered by companies or handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service. According to her, recent enforcement operations also uncovered illegal drug and cosmetic manufacturing facilities.

Counterfeit alcoholic beverages and expired energy drinks allegedly being repackaged for distribution were also found. Adeyeye warned that suspects arrested during the operations would face the full weight of the law. She commended security agencies for their support. Adeyeye urged Nigerians to avoid unlicensed drug sellers and report activities involving the production and distribution of fake and dangerous products.

She also highlighted the dangers of alcohol abuse, noting that it damages the kidney and liver. The agency continues its nationwide enforcement to protect public health and safety.