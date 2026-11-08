NAFDAC seizes suspected fake Nivea and Listerine products in Delta market

NAFDAC confiscated suspected counterfeit cosmetics and other regulated products at Igbudu Market in Warri, Delta State, and warned against KY Jelly lubricant in circulation. A human rights aide called for the arrest of market leaders over alleged interference.

NAFDAC has confiscated suspected counterfeit cosmetics and other regulated products during an enforcement operation at Igbudu Market in Warri, Delta State. The operation was conducted on Friday by officers of the agency's Asaba Zonal Office, following intelligence reports that counterfeit regulated products were proliferating in the market.

The exercise was supported by the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army and the market union. The team visited identified shops and locations, where suspected fake products were discovered and evacuated. In a statement obtained from its Facebook page, NAFDAC said the confiscated items included suspected counterfeit cosmetics bearing popular brand names, including Listerine and Nivea.

Also read NAFDAC warns Imo drug dealers against selling fake, expired medicines

NAFDAC Issues Warning Over KY Jelly Lubricant

Tension flared around the Nupe Line axis of the market mid-Friday when The Nation visited, but traders approached for comment were unwilling to speak about what transpired. NAFDAC also warned members of the public against purchasing KY Jelly lubricant currently found in circulation. The agency said the product's Marketing Authorisation Holders confirmed that the last authorised supply was made more than five years ago, so any such product currently in the market should be treated as suspect.

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The agency dismissed social media reports claiming that its officers were attacked or chased out of the market during the operation. NAFDAC insisted the exercise was successfully completed, with its personnel accessing all identified locations and evacuating the offending products. The statement said: NAFDAC conducted an enforcement operation at Igbudu Market, Warri, Delta State, after intelligence reports indicated a proliferation of counterfeit regulated products in the market.

The operation, led by officers of NAFDAC's Asaba Zonal Office, was supported by the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army and the market union. The team visited identified shops and locations, where counterfeit products were discovered and evacuated. On the KY Jelly warning, the agency said: According to the product's Marketing Authorisation Holders, the last authorised supply was over five years ago; therefore, any such product currently found in the market should be treated as suspect.

Activist Calls For Arrest Of Market Leaders

It added: The agency also refutes social media claims that its officers were attacked or chased out of the market. The operation was successfully completed, with officers accessing all identified locations and evacuating the offending products. In response, Delta State Governor's Senior Special Assistant on Human Rights, activist Kelvin Ejumudo, called for the arrest of the market leaders over alleged interference with the agency's enforcement activities. Ejumudo condemned any attempt to obstruct NAFDAC officials from carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

He said the proliferation of fake products posed serious risks to public health. He added that he was concerned that while Nigerians continued to complain about counterfeit consumables and rising cases of kidney failure, some individuals were allegedly frustrating efforts to remove dangerous products from markets.