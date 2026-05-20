NAFDAC destroys substandard, expired products worth ₦1.855bn in Kuje FCT, warns of counterfeit trade threat

NAFDAC, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, destroyed substandard, falsified, expired, and unwholesome regulated products valued at 1.855bn Naira in Kuje area council of FCT amidst concerns over counterfeit trade posing serious threat to public health and national security.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC ) has conducted a destruction exercise in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) worth ₦1,855,650,000, destroying substandard, falsified, expired, and unwholesome regulated products.

The exercise aimed to permanently remove unsafe products from circulation and prevent their re-entry into the market. Counterfeit medicines pose a serious threat to public health and national security according to NAFDAC. Enforcement operations, surveillance systems, and collaboration with stakeholders are intensified to track, seize, and prosecute counterfeiters. The National Assembly is working on stronger enabling laws with harsher penalties for counterfeiters.

The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) underscored their partnership with NAFDAC in the fight against substandard and falsified medicines. The Nigeria Police Force (NP) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) expressed their continued support to regulatory agencies. The NSCDC emphasized the need for collaboration to protect consumers and the nation's security. The Nigeria Customs Service FCT Command assured the destruction exercise enhanced public safety.

Breaking news: Nigerians are now approved to earn in US Dollars with special services being offered. A doctor in Abuja revealed a unique way to heighten penile health without side effects. Nigeria domains with premium value can now be purchased for as low as ₦2.5 million and realized profits up to ₦17 million to 25 million paid in US Dollars. Contact the sellers to get more information





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NAFDAC Destruction Exercise Substandard Falsified Expired Products Counterfeit Trade Fake Products National Security Public Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wike orders probe into Abuja building collapse, seals off premisesNyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has ordered a full investigation into the building collapse in Abuja.

Read more »

Wike commends quality, speed of Abuja projects, says satellite towns must feel impact of developmentFederal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of ongoing

Read more »

FCT Police Investigation into the Death of Mr. Adimike GodwinThe Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has initiated a probe into the tragic death of Mr. Adimike Godwin, whose body was found in a pool of blood at his residence. Five suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Read more »

Former Senate Minority Leader Philips Aduda Secures APC Ticket for FCT Ahead of 2027 ElectionsSenator Philips Aduda was declared the APC senatorial candidate for the Federal Capital Territory at a collation held in Abuja, pledging unity, infrastructure development and support for President Tinubu’s re‑election campaign.

Read more »