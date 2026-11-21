NAFDAC destroyed fake, banned, expired and substandard products worth 100 billion naira at Ogwama Dumpsite in Ogun State. The agency also uncovered illegal manufacturing operations in Lagos and Ogun, arresting suspects.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, banned, expired and substandard products worth 100 billion naira. The destruction took place at Ogwama Dumpsite in Ogere Remo, Ogun State.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, announced this in a statement issued on Friday. She said the exercise was crucial to preventing expired, fake, substandard and falsified drugs from re-entering circulation. Adeyeye listed the destroyed items as expired, counterfeit, controlled, unregistered and banned drugs. Also destroyed were alcoholic beverages in sachets and plastic bottles below 200ml.

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Destroyed Counterfeit Drugs and Cosmetics

Other items included banned Analgin injections, expired Codeine cough syrups, Oxytocin injections, counterfeit cosmetics and unwholesome food products. The destruction was carried out to eliminate the risk of these products re-entering the Nigerian market. Adeyeye disclosed that operatives recently uncovered illegally manufactured cosmetics and unregistered pharmaceutical products in a Lagos warehouse. The warehouse was originally intended for tools and hardware, but illegal cosmetic products were being manufactured at the building's penthouse.

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Officers also discovered cartons of Augmentin and Ampicillin packets, leaflets and other unregistered cosmetics in the warehouse. The agency's Investigation and Enforcement officers also uncovered a hub where counterfeit versions of popular alcoholic beverage brands were produced. She added that expired energy drinks were revalidated and stored at the facility. Suspects were arrested in connection with these activities and will face the full weight of the law.

According to her, NAFDAC officers in Lagos and Ogun coordinated the mop-up of more than 100,000 cartons of banned sachet and plastic-bottled alcoholic beverages. The products were recovered from manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers during enforcement operations across the two states. Adeyeye also disclosed that officers uncovered a residential building used for manufacturing, producing and selling large volumes of unauthorised and registered herbal mixtures.

Collaboration With Security Agencies

Other products marked for destruction were recovered during raids, while some expired products were voluntarily handed over by compliant companies. The Director-General commended the Nigeria Customs Service for handing over pharmaceutical products, including several cartons of Codeine cough syrup, for destruction. She also acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

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Adeyeye urged community and religious leaders, health practitioners, the media and Nigerians to educate their families on the dangers of patronising quacks and unauthorised medicine vendors. She called for continued public cooperation and the provision of useful information to help prevent and eradicate unregistered, dangerous and other injurious products from society. She reiterated that NAFDAC remained committed to ensuring that food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, packaged water and beverages available in Nigeria were safe, wholesome and effective.

Public Warning Against Unauthorised Vendors

It is imperative that you educate your families and wards about the dangers of patronizing quacks and unauthorised vendors, she said.