Nigerian regulator NAFDAC announces destruction of ₦22.73 billion in bad products. Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye details regulatory reforms and local production gains at IPRP Prague meeting.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, commonly known as NAFDAC, has officially confirmed the destruction of unwholesome products valued at approximately ₦22.73 billion. This massive cleanup operation occurred across 22 separate enforcement exercises conducted between January and August 2026, marking a significant escalation in the agency's efforts to purge harmful substances from the Nigeria n market.

Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye presented these detailed figures during an update presentation at the International Pharmaceutical Regulators Programme, or IPRP, Management Committee Meeting. The event took place in Prague, Czech Republic, from November 18 to 19, providing a global platform for Nigerian regulators to showcase their aggressive stance against substandard goods.

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Enforcement Activities Breakdown

NAFDAC reported recording 5,542 enforcement activities during this specific seven-month period, demonstrating a high volume of regulatory intervention across the country. The agency executed 213 targeted raids against non-compliant businesses and seized 821 distinct batches of prohibited or dangerous products from circulation.

Further data from the statement revealed that 179 premises were closed for violating safety protocols, while 52 arrests were made to ensure accountability for serious infractions. The agency also issued 221 sanctions to deter future violations, creating a comprehensive record of legal and administrative consequences for offenders in the food and drug sector.

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Digital Transformation and Regulatory Milestones

Prof. Adeyeye highlighted that the agency has achieved Maturity Level 3 status and is currently in the process of transitioning toward Maturity Level 4 within international regulatory frameworks. This technical advancement is supported by several critical digital initiatives designed to streamline oversight and enhance transparency in the supply chain.

These digital tools include the Integrated Regulatory Information Management System, or IRIMS, the electronic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing System, known as i-PMS, and the Good Manufacturing Practice interface, or GMPi. Additionally, NAFDAC has deployed AI-assisted Technical Screening Tools and updated its revision protocols to improve the speed and accuracy of product evaluations.

Local Production and Regional Cooperation

A major focus of the presentation was progress on local pharmaceutical production under the 5+5 Policy framework. The agency stated that more than 70 percent of finished pharmaceutical products are now covered by this policy, with the Ceiling 36 vaccine being manufactured locally for the first time, reducing reliance on imports.

International cooperation remained a key theme, with NAFDAC hosting regulatory authorities from Uganda, The Gambia, Mozambique, and Côte d'Ivoire for technical capacity building. These sessions allowed for institutional benchmarking and the sharing of best practices to strengthen regulatory systems across the African continent.

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Ratification of African Medicines Agency Treaty

NAFDAC confirmed that Nigeria officially ratified the African Medicines Agency, or AMA, Treaty and deposited its instruments of ratification on October 25, 2026. This diplomatic step underscores the nation's commitment to aligning its regulatory standards with continental goals for public health protection.

The developments highlighted by Prof. Adeyeye reflect a broader strategy to promote local manufacturing while deepening international partnerships. These combined efforts aim to protect public health by ensuring that only safe and efficacious products reach consumers in Nigeria and beyond.