NAFDAC Confirms BON Bread Preservative Within Limits

A food safety agency in Nigeria, The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), reported investigations revealing that the preservative used by BON Bread, a locally-owned bread manufacturer, was within internationally approved limits. The investigator investigated the allegations made by a blogger, who claimed that mold-free bread remained untouched for more than two months.

Stay connected via Google News A food safety agency in Nigeria, The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), disclosed that the preservative used by BON Bread, a locally-owned bread manufacturer, was within internationally approved limits.

Investigations followed allegations made by a blogger on April 13, 2026, that a loaf of bread supplied for sale remained without mold for more than two months. Despite not identifying the brand, the producer, Food & Food Integrated Company Limited, of BON Bread, claimed ownership and denied any wrongdoing. This prompted NAFDAC to initiate an investigation to provide evidence-based scientific proof to the public.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the absence of harmful substances such as bromate and non-nutritive sweeteners, and the conservation preservative, Calcium propionate, was used within Codex Alimentarius limits





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NIGERIA BON Bread CONFIDENTIALITY LABORATORY ANALYSIS CODEX ALIMENTARIUS PRESERVATIVE SHELF LIFE

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