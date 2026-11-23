NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service have intensified their collaboration to combat the smuggling of illicit pharmaceuticals following the discovery of expired goods in Lagos, enhancing public health safeguards.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC) has formally strengthened its collaborative framework with the Nigeria Customs Service to aggressively combat the smuggling and illicit circulation of pharmaceutical products and other regulated goods. This strategic reinforcement of inter-agency ties comes in direct response to mounting anxieties regarding the severe threats posed to public health and national security by unregulated market activities. The renewed partnership underscores a critical shift toward more robust surveillance mechanisms designed to intercept dangerous commodities before they reach vulnerable consumer populations across the nation.

Discovery of Expired Goods in Lagos Store

The immediate catalyst for this accelerated cooperation was the significant discovery of expired baby diapers, methylated balms, and various other regulated products located in a commercial store within Idumota, Lagos. Among the items seized, several batches had already expired as early as 2022, highlighting a prolonged period of regulatory oversight failure within the supply chain. This specific incident exposed serious violations of product registration protocols, including the illicit use of identical NAFDAC registration numbers across entirely different product lines. Investigators also identified the presence of unregistered baby wipes and disposable medical pants that lacked proper authorization for sale.

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Strategic Role of Customs in Enforcement

Thomas Jonah, the Customs Area Controller for the Western Marine Area Command, emphasized during an official courtesy visit to the NAFDAC office in Apapa, Lagos, that no single government security agency can effectively discharge its responsibilities in isolation. He articulated that effective inter-agency collaboration is absolutely essential for tackling the sophisticated networks involved in smuggling operations across the country. Jonah stressed that Customs officers must maintain cordial and consistent working relationships with sister agencies whose mandates complement those of the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure comprehensive coverage of trade routes.

The partnership with NAFDAC is particularly vital for strengthening enforcement efforts against the movement of prohibited and harmful products through the nation's waterways. Jonah reaffirmed the command's unwavering commitment to improved intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and sustained cooperation with NAFDAC to protect public health from hazardous imports. By leveraging the maritime enforcement capabilities of the Customs Service alongside the regulatory expertise of NAFDAC, authorities aim to create a seamless barrier against illicit goods entering the domestic market.

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Institutional Synergy and Shared Responsibilities

Dr. Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC's Director of Investigation and Enforcement, described the two organizations as institutions bound by a common national identity and a profound responsibility to serve Nigeria. He noted that while the agencies operate under different statutory mandates, their shared national duty makes immediate cooperation imperative for maintaining market integrity. Iluyomade observed that no agency can effectively operate alone without the support of others with complementary responsibilities, adding that synergy remains one of the most effective ways of addressing insecurity and other national challenges.

Iluyomade appreciated the Customs Area Controller for the visit and assured him of NAFDAC's readiness to strengthen its working relationship with the Western Marine Area Command. This diplomatic alignment signals a broader institutional commitment to dismantling the logistical networks that facilitate the distribution of substandard goods. The agreement to share intelligence and coordinate enforcement actions represents a significant step toward closing the regulatory gaps that illicit traders have historically exploited to operate with impunity.

Ongoing Evacuation and Public Health Safeguards

Meanwhile, NAFDAC's Investigation and Enforcement officers have commenced the evacuation of the expired and improperly registered products from the store in Idumota. Investigations are actively ongoing to establish the precise circumstances surrounding their storage and the intended distribution channels that were meant to circulate these dangerous items. The agency stated that some of the products had expired licenses, raising serious concerns about how they remained in storage despite their compromised regulatory status. The presence of such items in a commercial setting suggests a systemic failure in routine inspections and licensing verification processes.

The discovery has renewed widespread concerns about the circulation of expired and unregistered consumer products, particularly those intended for babies and young children. These demographics are disproportionately exposed to health risks from improperly regulated goods, making the swift removal of these items a critical public health priority. NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to preventing expired, counterfeit, and unregistered products from reaching consumers through stricter monitoring and aggressive enforcement actions.

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In light of these developments, the agency is urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution and verify the registration and expiry dates of products before purchasing them. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with authorities in identifying and reporting suspicious products to the appropriate agencies. This collective vigilance, supported by the enhanced collaboration between NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service, aims to create a safer marketplace where consumer safety is prioritized over illicit profit motives.