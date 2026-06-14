NAFDAC Alerts Public on Recall of Children's Ibuprofen Due to Contamination

NAFDAC warns about the recall of 90,000 bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension in the US due to foreign material contamination, urging vigilance to prevent entry into Nigeria.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC ) has issued a public alert regarding the recall of approximately 90,000 bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension in the United States due to contamination concerns.

The recall was initiated by Strides Pharma Inc. after consumers reported finding foreign materials, including a gel-like mass and black particles, in the oral suspension. The affected product, commonly used to relieve pain associated with colds, flu, sore throat, headache, toothache, and to reduce fever in children, is the Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, USP, 100 mg/5 mL, packaged in 120 mL (4 fl. oz. ) bottles.

NAFDAC announced that the specific batches subject to recall are lot numbers 7261973A and 7261974A, with an expiry date of 31 January 2027. Although the recalled products were distributed only within the United States, NAFDAC has taken precautionary measures to prevent them from entering Nigeria through unauthorized channels. The agency has directed all its zonal directors and state coordinators to intensify surveillance activities and to remove these products from circulation if found within their jurisdictions.

The presence of foreign material in medicinal products can significantly compromise their quality, safety, and effectiveness. NAFDAC emphasized that administering contaminated oral suspensions to children may lead to adverse reactions, including potential choking hazards or gastrointestinal issues, depending on the nature of the contaminant. The agency urged parents and caregivers who may possess the recalled products to discontinue use immediately and to seek medical attention if any unusual reactions are observed in their children.

Healthcare professionals are advised to inspect their inventories and quarantine any affected batches. NAFDAC also reminded importers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers to source medical products only from authorized and licensed suppliers to ensure their authenticity and safety. In its commitment to safeguarding public health, NAFDAC continues to monitor the situation and will update the public as necessary.

The agency encouraged healthcare professionals and the general public to report any adverse reactions associated with medicinal products through its pharmacovigilance channels, including the e-reporting platform and the Med Safety mobile application. Reports can also be submitted to the nearest NAFDAC office or via its designated pharmacovigilance email address. This recall highlights the importance of stringent quality control in pharmaceutical manufacturing and the need for vigilance among consumers and healthcare providers to prevent the distribution of contaminated medicines.

NAFDAC's swift action underscores its role in protecting Nigerians from potential health risks posed by substandard or counterfeit drugs, even when originating from international markets





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Children's Ibuprofen Recall NAFDAC Contamination Foreign Material

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