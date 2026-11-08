NAF redeploys 41 senior officers in major leadership shake-up

The Nigerian Air Force has approved a major strategic realignment of its senior leadership, affecting operational commands, training institutions and the Defence Headquarters. All affected officers must complete handover formalities by November 13, 2026.

The Nigerian Air Force has approved a major shake-up of its senior leadership, involving fresh appointments and postings across its operational commands, strategic institutions and the Defence Headquarters.

The exercise was approved by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, on November 7, 2026, and takes effect from November 2026. In a statement on Sunday, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the appointments covered Service Headquarters, operational commands, training institutions and other strategic establishments. He said the exercise was designed to strengthen command effectiveness, enhance institutional capacity and sustain operational readiness in support of national security objectives.

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The statement partly read: The NAF has approved a major strategic realignment of its senior leadership through a fresh round of postings and appointments. The appointments span Service Headquarters, operational commands, Defence Headquarters, training institutions and other strategic establishments. It added that the changes reflect a deliberate effort to align leadership competencies and professional experience with the Service's evolving operational and institutional priorities.

Operational Commands Receive New Air Officer Appointments

The exercise is also part of efforts to strengthen leadership renewal, institutional accountability and operational effectiveness across the service. At the operational command level, AVM NI Ilo has been appointed Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, while AVM BR Mamman takes over as AOC, Mobility Command. AVM OS Ogunsina has been appointed AOC, Logistics Command; AVM MN Onyebashi, AOC, Special Operations Command; and AVM FCS Nwakara, AOC, Ground Training Command.

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At the NAF Headquarters, AVM AK Ademuwagun becomes Chief of Transformation and Innovation, while AVM IV Ajiboye has been appointed Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation. Other appointments include AVM PN Amadi as Chief of Air Intelligence; AVM NN Ananaba as Chief of Operations; AVM AH Bakari as Air Provost Marshal; AVM EE Efiom as Chief of Training; AVM MS Ibrahim as Chairman, Air Expo and International Liaison; and AVM AG Kehinde as Chief of Civil-Military Relations.

Training Institutions Get New Commandants and Chiefs

AVM MA Sulaiman was appointed Chief of Communications and Information Systems, while AVM AJ Laoye becomes Chief of Aircraft Engineering. The shake-up also affects military training institutions, with AVM PB Philips appointed Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, while AVM MC Ekwueme becomes Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre.

Other appointments in the category include AVM AO Akinbunwa as Commandant, Air Force War College; AVM A Idris as Commandant, Air Warfare Doctrine Centre; AVM JA Ekwuribe as Commandant, Regiment Training Centre; AVM OC Ubadike as Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology; and AVM AI Sambo as Commandant, Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management. AVM M Yusuf was appointed Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

At the Defence Headquarters, AVM UK Abdullahi has been appointed Director of Defence Operations, while AVM EOE Ebiowe moves to the Office of the National Security Adviser as Deputy Coordinator, National Intelligence. AVM DDG Pwajok was appointed Director of Technical Services at the Defence Intelligence Agency, while AVM I Sani became Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence.

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Defence Headquarters Directors Assigned Key Strategic Roles

Other appointments at the DHQ include AVM AO Shogbamu as Director of Military Strategy; AVM ZA Usman as Director of Cyber Operations; AVM EK Gabkwet as Director of Civil-Military Relations; and AVM GAA Bello as Director of Joint Warfare Doctrine. Other senior officers were posted to various directorates at the Defence Headquarters, including operations, military strategy, cyber operations, civil-military relations, search and rescue, special duties and joint warfare doctrine.

The redeployment also extends to the Defence Space Administration, where AVM AA Suleh becomes Deputy Chief, while AVM OA Oyename and AVM SS Lazarus have been appointed Directors of Earth Observation and Launch Vehicles and Space Operations respectively. In another appointment, AVM JI Ukeh becomes Commander of the Nigerian Air Defence Corps, while AVM GI Jibia has been named Deputy Force Commander, Operation HADIN KAI.

Air Staff Chief Hails Leadership Realignment Impact

The Chief of the Air Staff expressed confidence that the newly appointed officers would deploy their professional competence and wealth of experience to advance his command philosophy and strengthen the service's capacity to support joint military operations. According to the CAS, their experience would strengthen the Air Force's capacity to deliver decisive airpower effects in support of joint operations and national security objectives.

The NAF said the realignment underscored its commitment to leadership renewal, stronger institutional accountability and improved operational effectiveness. All affected officers are expected to assume their new appointments and complete handover and takeover formalities not later than November 13, 2026.