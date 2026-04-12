NAF Investigates Civilian Casualties in Jilli Market Air Strike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an investigation into reports of civilian casualties resulting from an air strike on Jilli market, located on the Borno–Yobe border. The incident occurred during an operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents. The NAF has activated its Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to conduct a fact-finding mission. Conflicting reports suggest numerous civilian deaths and injuries. Amnesty International has raised concerns about the operation, while the Yobe state government claims the strike targeted a Boko Haram stronghold.

The Nigerian Air Force NAF has initiated an investigation into reports suggesting civilian casualties resulting from a military air strike that occurred at Jilli market, situated along the Borno–Yobe border. The incident took place on Saturday within the local market area, specifically located between Gubio Local Government Area LGA in Borno State and Geidam LGA in Yobe State. The air strike was conducted during an operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

\In an official statement released on Sunday, the NAF's director of public relations and information, Ehimen Ejodame, stated that the air force is addressing the reports with “utmost seriousness and empathy.” According to the statement, the chief of the air staff CAS has issued a directive for the immediate activation of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell CHAI-Cell. This unit is tasked with undertaking a fact-finding mission to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the reported incident. The statement further elaborated, “The Nigerian Air Force NAF has taken note of reports alleging that an air strike conducted on Saturday, 11 April 2026, may have affected a local market in Jilli, resulting in civilian casualties. The Service treats all reports of possible civilian harm with the utmost seriousness and empathy, as the protection of innocent lives remains central to all NAF operations. In line with this commitment, the CAS has directed an immediate activation of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell CHAI-Cell to immediately proceed to the location on a fact-finding mission on the allegation.” The air force also emphasized its commitment to “professionalism, accountability, and transparency.” Furthermore, it stated its intention to collaborate with pertinent authorities and community representatives to establish the verifiable facts of the situation. Ejodame urged the public and the media to exercise restraint and avoid speculation while the investigation is underway, allowing the review process to proceed without prejudice. The Nigerian Air Force reassured the public of its unwavering dedication to safeguarding both national security and civilian lives, ensuring that all credible concerns are addressed with the required diligence and seriousness.\Despite the air force's official statements, numerous reports have surfaced indicating that several civilians were killed and injured as a result of the air strike. Dungus Abdulkarim, the Yobe police spokesperson, confirmed to TheCable that an incident had occurred at the market, resulting in casualties. An organization issued a statement on Sunday claiming that three military jets fired on the market, resulting in the deaths of over 100 people. The statement also noted that the emergency unit of Geidam General Hospital had, up to that point, received at least 35 individuals with severe injuries stemming from the incident. Amnesty International has voiced criticism of the use of air power in a civilian setting, raising questions about the legality of the operation. Simultaneously, the Yobe state government asserted that the airstrike had been aimed at a Boko Haram stronghold located in Borno State. Dahiru Abdulsalam, the special adviser on security matters to the Yobe governor, stated that the operation was executed by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai and was not intended to target civilians. The conflicting reports underscore the need for a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the precise details of the incident and to ascertain the number of casualties and the circumstances that led to them. The investigation by the CHAI-Cell will be crucial in clarifying the facts and addressing the concerns raised by various stakeholders





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Nigerian Air Force Air Strike Civilian Casualties Boko Haram Jilli Market

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