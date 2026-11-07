NADF and Sahel Capital sign MoU to lower financing costs for agribusinesses

NADF and Sahel Capital Fund Manager Limited have signed an MoU to expand affordable financing for agricultural SMEs and build a sustainable investment ecosystem.

The National Agricultural Development Fund ( NADF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahel Capital Fund Manager Limited to explore ways of expanding access to affordable financing for small and medium-sized enterprises in Nigeria's agricultural sector.

The partnership seeks to combine public-sector and private-sector capital, investment expertise and technical support to improve financing opportunities for agribusinesses and attract more investments into the sector. It also aims to move agricultural financing beyond conventional lending. Speaking at the signing ceremony, NADF Executive Secretary Muhammed Ibrahim said the agreement marked a shift from conventional agricultural financing toward building a sustainable investment ecosystem capable of attracting long-term private capital.

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He said NADF would leverage its development mandate and understanding of national agricultural priorities. Sahel Capital would contribute its investment expertise, market knowledge and experience across different agricultural value chains. Our goal is to create an investment ecosystem that combines public-sector capital with private-sector expertise to unlock more financing opportunities for agribusinesses, Ibrahim said. He explained that the proposed arrangement would combine public and concessional funding with private investment expertise to create financing structures that can attract additional investors.

NADF Shifts Focus To Sustainable Investment Ecosystem

According to him, although agriculture is often regarded as a high-risk investment, appropriate financing arrangements and strategic partnerships could unlock significant opportunities across the sector. The agricultural sector is often viewed through the lens of risk, but beyond those risks lie enormous opportunities, he said.

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What we are doing with Sahel Capital is a deliberate shift from simply financing agriculture to building an investment ecosystem where capital can flow sustainably into the sector, attract more investors and support the growth of agribusinesses, Ibrahim added. Also speaking, Managing Partner of Sahel Capital Mezuo Nwuneli said the collaboration would help reduce borrowing costs for agribusiness SMEs by combining NADF funding with capital managed by the investment firm.

Partnership Aims To Reduce Agribusiness Borrowing Costs

He noted that many agricultural businesses currently obtain loans at interest rates of between 24 and 27 per cent, making it difficult for them to expand operations and invest in growth. Nwuneli said the partnership would enable both institutions to offer financing at a lower blended cost, improving businesses financial capacity to scale their operations.

One output we expect is that when we are providing capital to SMEs in the space, that blended cost for them would be much lower than what it would be, he said. Lower cost of financing means you can do more, you are more economically viable, and there is more of your cash flow going to growth versus financing, Nwuneli said.

He added that the collaboration would also allow both institutions to identify major constraints in the agricultural ecosystem and deploy their respective expertise and resources to address them. Nwuneli said Sahel Capital was particularly interested in partnering with NADF because it intervened in critical areas of agriculture, including ginger production, farmers access to inputs and irrigation.

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Sahel Capital Highlights 15 Years African Investment Record

He described NADF as an institution committed to addressing structural challenges in the agricultural sector, noting that its team had demonstrated the capacity and determination to implement meaningful interventions. The Sahel Capital managing partner said the firm has made 45 investments across eight African countries over the past 15 years, providing growth equity and private credit to SMEs with annual revenues ranging from N500 million to N20 billion.

Under the MoU, both institutions will explore the feasibility of blended financing arrangements through which NADF could provide funding alongside capital managed by Sahel Capital, including the Sahel Agribusiness Private Debt Fund (SAPDF). The proposed financing structure may include risk-sharing mechanisms, concessional funding and other arrangements designed to improve access to affordable capital for eligible agribusinesses.

Sahel Capital is also expected to provide investment structuring, fund management, and technical expertise; identify eligible businesses; and establish monitoring and reporting frameworks for the proposed facility. Other areas of potential collaboration include information sharing, developing a pipeline of bankable agribusiness projects, technical assistance and capacity building. Ibrahim said the objective is to combine public-sector and concessionary capital with private investment expertise to create a sustainable financing ecosystem capable of attracting other institutional investors.

He added that the arrangement would enable additional investors to participate in financing viable agribusinesses and benefit from opportunities within the sector.