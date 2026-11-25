The National Agriculture Development Fund begins distributing inputs to 3,520 farmers in Benue State following devastating 2026 floods, aiming to restore food production and support recovery.

The National Agriculture Development Fund has officially initiated the distribution of critical agricultural supplies to three thousand five hundred and twenty farmers in Benue State. This major intervention aims to mitigate the severe economic and food security impacts caused by the 2026 rainy season floods that devastated local farmlands.

Flag-Off Ceremony Details and Support Packages

Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, the Executive Secretary of the National Agriculture Development Fund, announced the commencement of this relief effort during a flag-off ceremony held in Makurdi. The decision to intervene follows a formal request for assistance submitted by the Benue State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Benjamin Ashaver, who highlighted the extensive destruction of crops and infrastructure in the region.

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Ibrahim emphasized that the targeted support is designed to help the identified beneficiaries recover their losses and quickly resume cultivation for both the upcoming dry and wet farming seasons. The comprehensive input package provided to each farmer includes one bag of urea fertiliser, one bag of NPK fertiliser, one bag of improved rice seeds, and four herbicides to combat weed growth.

Transparency Measures and Verification Protocols

Dr Benjamin Ashaver assured the public that the distribution process will be conducted with strict transparency to prevent any diversion of resources. He stated that only genuine farmers whose profiles are linked to their National Identification Numbers will be eligible to receive the agricultural inputs, ensuring that aid reaches those most in need.

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The Commissioner warned unverified individuals against attempting to disrupt the exercise, stressing that the ministry would not handle the distribution haphazardly. He reiterated that a verified database of farmers exists within the state, and every effort will be made to ensure a hitch-free distribution process that honors the partnership with the National Agriculture Development Fund.

Monitoring Compliance and Farmer Expectations

Famisado Oluwatomuwo, the Operations, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for the fund, urged recipients to use the supplied materials judiciously. She disclosed that the organization would deploy enumerators to inspect the farms of beneficiaries to verify compliance and ensure that the inputs are strictly utilized for crop production rather than being sold for non-agricultural purposes.

Reacting on behalf of the beneficiaries, Tamenor Kwaghzer, Mercy Abari, and Juliana Abraham expressed their gratitude for the timely support. They noted that the provided inputs would significantly aid their recovery efforts, allowing them to bounce back from the flood disaster and secure their livelihoods through resumed farming activities.