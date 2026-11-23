NADF provides fertilisers and pesticides to 4,000 smallholder farmers in Ogun State recovering from 2026 flood damage. The initiative targets maize and rice producers to restore livelihoods and ensure food security through verified emergency interventions.

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Scheme Fund, commonly referred to as NADF, has delivered emergency agricultural support to 4,000 smallholder farmers impacted by the devastating floods of the 2026 rainy season in Ogun State. This targeted intervention aims to mitigate immediate losses and stabilize production systems for vulnerable rural communities across the region.

The recipients of this aid package include 2,800 maize farmers and 1,200 rice farmers who suffered significant damage to their crops and land. These beneficiaries received essential inputs such as fertilisers, herbicides, and pesticides under the Agricultural Emergency Intervention in Enterprise Recovery for Flood-Affected Smallholder Farmers programme.

Also read One Dead After Three Trucks Collide on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State

NADF Emergency Mechanism Explained

Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NADF, articulated the core objectives of the intervention during its official launch in Ogun State. He explained that the programme was meticulously designed to assist farmers in recovering from the substantial losses incurred during the floods while preventing broader disruptions to subsequent farming seasons.

Ibrahim highlighted that the initiative is a strategic component of the Fund's commitment to strengthening agricultural resilience and protecting farmers' livelihoods. This effort directly supports the Federal Government's broader food security agenda by ensuring that temporary climatic disasters do not translate into long-term systemic failures in food production.

Advertisement

The executive secretary emphasized that the floods resulted in the destruction of farmlands, damage to agricultural assets, and severe threats to the incomes of smallholder farmers. He argued that urgent intervention was necessary to restore production capacity, noting that without timely action, a disaster measured in days could easily escalate into a crisis lasting for multiple seasons.

Stakeholder Perspectives and State Support

Omolowo Omotowo, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State, commended NADF for its continued support to farmers within the state. He described the intervention as a vital contribution to the state government's broader efforts to improve agricultural productivity and enhance the livelihoods of local farming communities.

Omotowo noted that the NADF programme complements the agricultural development initiatives of Governor Dapo Abiodun. These state-led efforts focus heavily on improving farmers' access to inputs, equipment, and mechanisation services, creating a synergistic approach to modernizing agriculture in the region.

The Commissioner recalled that NADF had previously distributed more than 20,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers in Ogun State approximately four months earlier during the planting season. This earlier distribution laid the groundwork for the current emergency response, demonstrating a sustained partnership between the state and the federal fund.

Future Outlook and Cotton Support Request

Omotowo also disclosed that the Ogun State government had recently provided eight tractors to the state's eight farm settlements. Alongside the tractors, the government supplied tipping trailers, ploughs, harrows, maize planters, and cassava planters to encourage mechanised farming practices.

Advertisement

He stated that the goal of providing this equipment was to reduce dependence on traditional cultivation methods and increase overall food production. By transitioning farmers away from manual tilling, the state aims to boost food productivity not only in Ogun State but also contribute to national food security metrics.

Despite the positive developments, Omotowo appealed to NADF and other development partners to expand agricultural interventions beyond rice, maize, and cassava. He specifically sought support for cotton farmers, noting that cotton cultivation remains an important part of Ogun State's agricultural production and requires targeted assistance.

Implementation Timeline and Accountability

Ibrahim outlined that the intervention is structured around three major components: needs assessment and data verification, emergency farm input support, and climate-smart recovery measures. The needs assessment, conducted in collaboration with state governments, aims to identify affected farmers and determine the extent of damage to ensure assistance reaches verified beneficiaries.

The Fund will deploy a digital monitoring and evaluation framework to monitor input distribution, track farmers supported, and assess the extent of agricultural recovery. Ibrahim stressed that every beneficiary under this programme will be properly verified, and a comprehensive database will be developed to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The executive secretary added that the intervention is expected to be completed within seven weeks. He noted that timely delivery of farm inputs is critical to ensuring that affected farmers do not miss important production opportunities. Success will be measured by the restoration of farms and livelihoods rather than the volume of inputs distributed.