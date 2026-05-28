NADECO Book Names Alleged Signatories to Document That Nullified June 12 Election

A new book by a key NADECO figure alleges that a group of political, military, and technocratic leaders signed a document that led to the annulment of the 1993 election and the formation of the Interim National Government, undermining MKO Abiola's mandate.

The recent publication of Ayo Opadokun 's book, The NADECO Story, has reignited the debate surrounding the annulment of the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Opadokun, a key figure in the National Democratic Coalition, has presented a detailed account in his 509-page work, specifically Chapter 27, which names prominent individuals he alleges signed a document that facilitated the creation of the Interim National Government. This action, he argues, directly undermined the popular mandate of the election's winner, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The book provides a granular look at the political machinations during a critical period in Nigeria's democratic history, pointing fingers at a coalition of military leaders, politicians, and technocrats who, in his view, compromised the nation's democratic will for personal or political expediency. The core of the revelation is a list of signatories to a controversial agreement forged by a tripartite committee composed of representatives from the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the National Republican Convention (NRC).

According to Opadokun, this committee, under immense pressure as the post-election crisis deepened, agreed to establish an Interim National Government led by Chief Ernest Shonekan. He identifies Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, then Vice President under Babangida, as the first signatory. Chief Ernest Shonekan, who subsequently headed the Interim National Government, is named as the second signatory. Abdulrahman Okene, a former Internal Affairs official, is cited as the third.

The list extends to other significant political actors of the era, including Tony Anenih, the National Chairman of the SDP, the party whose candidate, Abiola, won the election. Opadokun asserts that the party's victory was essentially negotiated away by its own leadership.

Former Senate President David Mark is included for his role at the National War College at the time, while former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Tom Ikimi, and former Anambra State Governor Jim Nwobodo are also named. The roster further encompasses former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Musa Yar'Adua, retired General Aliyu Gusau who signed as a government representative, Patrick Dele-Cole, Dapo Sarumi, Abubakar Rimi, Olusola Saraki, and Joe Nwodo.

On Joe Nwodo, Opadokun offers a specific detail, noting he signed the document with reservations, a point the author suggests was never fully explained. He reserves particular criticism for the late Senator Arthur Nzeribe and his Association for Better Nigeria, alleging they orchestrated a legal ex parte order that halted the announcement of the election results, providing a pretext for General Babangida to cancel the poll and dissolve the National Electoral Commission.

Opadokun also accuses former Katsina State Governor Saidu Barda, on behalf of the 14 NRC governors, of threatening violence if any attempt was made to reinstate the June 12 mandate. He further implicates former Senator Jonathan Zwingina, who served as Director-General of Abiola's campaign organization, of collaborating with forces that subverted the mandate. Opadokun frames this consortium of individuals as a "Hall of Shame," men who he claims sold their integrity to "subsume the popular mandate of MKO.

" The book positions these actions as a pivotal betrayal that derailed Nigeria's transition to democracy, consigning the nation to a prolonged period of military rule and political instability. The narrative presented is not merely a historical recount but a moral indictment, seeking to assign individual responsibility for the derailment of what is widely regarded as Nigeria's freest and fairest election.

The revelations contribute to an ongoing historical reckoning with the events of 1993 and the complex web of interests that led to the nullification of the democratic choice of the Nigerian people





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June 12 1993 MKO Abiola NADECO Ayo Opadokun Interim National Government Ernest Shonekan Augustus Aikhomu Ibrahim Babangida Nigeria Annulment Hall Of Shame

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