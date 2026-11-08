NACCIMA Proposes Mutual Warehouses to Boost Nigeria China Trade in Hainan

NACCIMA President Jani Ibrahim calls for reciprocal warehousing in Hainan and Nigeria to expand non-oil exports and attract Chinese investment at the 2026 conference.

Engr. Jani Ibrahim, National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture ( NACCIMA), has formally proposed the establishment of reciprocal warehousing facilities between Nigeria and China to accelerate bilateral trade. The proposal, made during the 2026 Hainan Free Trade Port International Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference in Haikou, China, seeks to create a Nigerian warehouse within the Hainan Free Trade Port and a Chinese warehouse in Nigeria. This strategic initiative aims to deepen commercial ties, attract direct investments, and significantly expand market access for enterprises operating in both nations. The call for these infrastructure developments represents a concrete step toward unlocking new opportunities for Nigerian exporters and Chinese investors looking to penetrate respective continental markets.

Strategic Warehousing and Market Access

The proposed partnership centers on creating dedicated logistics hubs that facilitate the seamless movement of goods between West Africa and East Asia. Ibrahim emphasized that these facilities would specifically support non-oil exports, processing, and value addition, which are critical sectors for expanding Nigeria's diverse export base. By reducing logistical barriers, the arrangement allows Nigerian businesses to gain direct access to mainland China and broader Asian markets. Simultaneously, it provides Chinese firms with a reliable gateway to West Africa, fostering stronger trade relations and creating a structured environment for bilateral economic cooperation. This mechanism is designed to strengthen the competitive position of Nigerian products in international trade while offering Chinese manufacturers enhanced supply chain efficiency.

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Hainan Free Trade Port Incentives

Ibrahim highlighted the significant economic advantages offered by the Hainan Free Trade Port, urging Nigerian private sector operators to capitalize on these benefits. The region provides zero-tariff policies, special customs operations, substantial tax cuts, and other favorable business regulations that lower operational costs for foreign entities. These incentives make Hainan an ideal location for Nigerian companies to scale up their export volumes, particularly for non-oil commodities. The National President of NACCIMA, who also serves as the president of the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), led a delegation of Nigerian businessmen to the conference to explore these opportunities. The delegation's presence underscores the association's commitment to developing strong partnerships with local authorities and private sector players in Hainan.

Hainan Government Commitment to Investment

Vice Governor of Hainan Province, Zhao Feng, reaffirmed the local government's dedication to making the region a premier destination for international commerce and investment. Speaking at the event hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Zhao Feng noted that the Hainan Free Trade Port was strategically planned by Chinese President Xi Jinping to drive economic development and facilitate global trade. He assured international partners that the government would continue to implement policies and incentives designed to attract foreign investors. The conference itself was organized to showcase the region's potential and foster international partnerships, aiming to draw substantial capital and commercial cooperation into the free trade port. This governmental support creates a stable and inviting environment for Nigerian entities looking to establish a permanent foothold in the Asian market.

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Nigerian Market Advantages for Chinese Investors

Consul General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, Ambassador Mairo Abbas, encouraged Chinese investors to recognize Nigeria's strategic value as a gateway to West Africa and the broader African continent. She highlighted that Nigeria is currently implementing significant economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create a more favorable environment for investment and business expansion. Abbas urged private sector operators in Hainan to take a special interest in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of technology transfer and the establishment of manufacturing factories. By leveraging Nigeria's vast market and demographic potential, Chinese firms can secure mutual economic benefits through industrial development and enhanced trade. The Consul General stressed that such partnerships would promote sustainable growth and deepen the commercial integration between the two regions.

Impact on Non-Oil Exports and Growth

The proposed mutual warehousing initiative is expected to have a profound impact on Nigeria's non-oil export sector by providing the necessary infrastructure to support large-scale trade. By focusing on value addition and processing, the partnership aims to diversify the Nigerian economy and reduce its historical reliance on oil revenues. Nigerian businesses are encouraged to utilize the investment-friendly environment in Hainan to explore emerging markets and engage in industrial collaboration. Meanwhile, Chinese investors are invited to capitalize on Nigeria's strategic positioning and ongoing reforms to expand their operations across Africa. This reciprocal approach promises to create a robust framework for sustainable economic growth, benefiting stakeholders in both countries through improved market access and technology exchange.