NACAT Condemns Arrest of Journalist Fejiro Oliver, Demands Immediate Release

The Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking, NACAT , has issued a strong condemnation regarding the arrest and ongoing detention of journalist Fejiro Oliver , describing the actions as unlawful, unconstitutional, and politically motivated. In a statement released on Saturday, September 20, 2025, and signed by NACAT ’s Operations Manager, Mr.

Stanley Ugagbe, the anti-corruption and anti-drug organization demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Oliver, who also serves as the organization’s Chairman. The statement accused the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, of gross abuse of power, alleging that Oliver's arrest was a direct result of his critical reporting on the Delta State government. The organization believes the arrest, which took place in Abuja on Thursday, September 18, 2025, and was carried out by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, is a blatant attempt to silence a vocal critic of corruption and governmental overreach. Furthermore, NACAT condemned the swift transfer of Oliver to Asaba, Delta State, where he is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID. The organization asserts that this detention constitutes a dangerous precedent, threatening not only Oliver's individual rights but also the fundamental rights of all Nigerians to freedom of speech and expression. NACAT emphasized that Oliver’s work as an investigative journalist and whistleblower has exposed significant corruption and abuse of power at various levels of government, and that his arrest is a clear act of political persecution aimed at suppressing dissent. The organization argues that such actions undermine democratic accountability and the rule of law, creating a climate of fear and intimidation. NACAT views this as a critical test of Nigeria's commitment to the principles of justice and democratic governance. The organization is deeply concerned that the Nigerian Police Force is being used as a tool for political intimidation rather than fulfilling its duty as a neutral enforcer of the law. \NACAT's statement strongly condemned the Delta State government for weaponizing state institutions to punish dissent and stifle transparency. The organization expressed serious concern over the use of the Nigerian Police Force to pursue political vendettas rather than upholding the law. The statement characterized the arrest and detention of Fejiro Oliver as an act of executive overreach and lawlessness that must not be allowed to stand. NACAT highlighted Oliver's extensive work in exposing corruption and called on civil society, the media, human rights organizations, and the international community to intervene urgently and demand justice. The organization warned that silence in the face of such actions would send a dangerous message, emboldening those who seek to suppress freedom of expression and undermine democratic values. The statement further warned that if the government is not held accountable, the persecution of dissent will only escalate. NACAT emphasized the importance of protecting those who speak truth to power, stating that when such individuals are criminalized, democracy itself is under siege. The organization called upon the world to pay attention to the situation, highlighting that the Delta State government must be held accountable for what NACAT views as a blatant abuse of power. The statement concluded with a clear and unequivocal demand for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Fejiro Oliver from unlawful detention, stating that anything less would be a betrayal of Nigeria’s Constitution, its laws, and the fundamental rights of its citizens. NACAT maintained that the detention sets a terrible precedent, damaging press freedom and endangering the safety of other journalists and activists in the country, creating a chilling effect that may discourage others from speaking out about corruption and human rights violations. \NACAT’s statement served as a direct appeal to the Nigerian public and international observers to stand up for the principles of justice, transparency, and accountability. The organization stressed the need to defend the rights of journalists and whistleblowers who play a crucial role in upholding democratic values and exposing corruption within the government. NACAT stated that the arrest and detention of Mr. Fejiro Oliver is not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern of increasing attacks on freedom of expression and the press in Nigeria. The organization urged the media to give extensive coverage to the story, ensuring that the public is fully informed about the violation of Mr. Oliver's rights and the potential implications for the entire country. NACAT’s emphasis on the international community's role highlights the potential for external pressure to bring about Oliver's release and to ensure that the Delta State government is held accountable for its actions. The statement underscores the importance of a united front in defending the rights of all Nigerians and upholding the rule of law. The organization is committed to continuing its efforts to fight corruption and drug trafficking and to defend human rights in Nigeria, and will continue to advocate for a society where freedom of expression and the press are fully respected. The group also intends to explore all available legal avenues to secure Oliver’s freedom and to ensure that those responsible for his unlawful detention are brought to justice. NACAT firmly believes that Oliver’s case is a litmus test for the future of Nigerian democracy. The organization's firm stand exemplifies its commitment to its core principles of transparency, accountability, and the protection of human rights





