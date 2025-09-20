NACAT Condemns Alleged Unlawful Detention of Activist Fejiro Oliver

The Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking (NACAT) has condemned the alleged unlawful detention of Fejiro Oliver, a vocal critic of the Delta state government. NACAT alleges the arrest was politically motivated and demands Oliver's immediate release.

September 20, 2025 1:29 pm The Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking ( NACAT ) has vehemently condemned the reported unlawful detention of Fejiro Oliver , an activist and vocal critic of the Delta state government. According to a statement released on Saturday by Stanley Ugagbe, NACAT 's operations manager, Oliver was apprehended by the police on Thursday in Abuja.

Ugagbe alleged that Oliver's detention was orchestrated on the instructions of Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state. The statement unequivocally stated that the detention constituted not merely an unlawful act but a blatant instance of political persecution designed to silence a prominent voice against corruption. The Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking strongly believes that the arrest and continued detention of Fejiro Oliver is a dangerous precedent and a direct assault on the fundamental rights of every Nigerian citizen. \The statement further underscored Oliver's significant contributions as a respected journalist, whistleblower, and staunch anti-corruption advocate. NACAT highlighted Oliver's investigative work, which has brought to light extensive corruption and abuse of power at various governmental levels. The organization emphasized that Oliver's arrest signifies a broader threat to essential civil liberties, the crucial freedom of the press and expression, and the vital principles of democratic accountability within Nigeria. NACAT reiterated its unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights and the preservation of the rule of law. The organization firmly believes that the government's actions are a clear violation of the Nigerian constitution and international human rights standards. NACAT stated that the arrest serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding freedom of speech and protecting individuals who expose corruption and other forms of wrongdoing. The Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking calls on all relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of every Nigerian citizen are protected and not violated. The organization expressed its profound concern over the alleged use of state resources to silence a critic of the government.\NACAT condemned the continued detention of Mr. Oliver, framing it as a perilous turning point for the nation, an attack not only on an individual but on the very bedrock of democratic principles and fundamental rights. The statement warned that when individuals who challenge those in power are criminalized, democracy itself comes under threat. NACAT underscored the imperative to hold the Delta state government accountable for what it described as a flagrant abuse of power. Ugagbe demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Oliver from detention, emphasizing that the fundamental rights of citizens must not be disregarded. The organization called for international scrutiny, urging the world not to remain silent in the face of such alleged human rights violations. The Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking advocates for the establishment of robust mechanisms that will safeguard the rights of citizens, promote transparency, and deter corruption at all levels of government. The organization stated its determination to work tirelessly to ensure that all Nigerians are able to live in a society where their rights are respected and protected. The organization has pledged to take all necessary actions to bring to justice those responsible for violating Oliver's rights





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corruption Human Rights Political Detention Freedom Of Speech Activism Delta State Nigeria NACAT Fejiro Oliver

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kogi Condemns CUSTECH Protest, Dismisses PWDs’ Marginalisation ClaimThe Kogi State Government has condemned a violent protest at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

Read more »

11 West African deportees from US sue Ghana over 'unlawful detention'Lawyers for some 11 West African migrants deported from the United States to Ghana have filed a complaint alleging unlawful detention.

Read more »

Igbo Vanguard Group Criticizes Nigeria's Approach to Peace, Demands Kanu's ReleaseThe leader of the Igbo Vanguard Group, James Nnadozie Uchegbuo, condemns Nigeria's approach to peace and justice, questioning the fairness of recent peace dialogues and the continued detention of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. He calls for Kanu's release, aligning with human rights lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo's stance, and advocates for unity, justice, equality, and fair play.

Read more »

Fayose's Brother, Isaac, Denies Wishing Wike Ill Health, Condemns Sowore's Criticism of TinubuIsaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, affirms his support for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike amidst health rumors and condemns Omoyele Sowore's criticism of President Tinubu.

Read more »

NACAT Condemns Arrest of Journalist Fejiro Oliver, Demands Immediate ReleaseThe Network Against Corruption and Anti-Drug Trafficking (NACAT) has strongly condemned the arrest and detention of journalist Fejiro Oliver, calling it unlawful, unconstitutional, and politically motivated. NACAT demands his immediate and unconditional release, accusing the Delta State government of abuse of power and weaponizing state institutions to suppress dissent.

Read more »