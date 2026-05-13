NABTEB Sets May 24, May 31 Registration Deadlines for NCEE and May/June In-School Examinations

The board has streamlined the registration process through designated online portals to ensure a seamless and stress-free experience for candidates and schools. Schools registering candidates for the May/June In-School Examinations are required to obtain registration slots through their respective state offices and complete the process via the official portals after obtaining login details and making the required payments. While candidates for the NCEE are to obtain Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) through state offices before completing their registration online.

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board ( NABTEB ) has announced May 24 and May 31 as the latest registration deadlines for the National Common Entrance Examination ( NCEE ) and the May/June In-School Certificate Examinations.

The Assistant Director of Media and Protocol, Uchechukwu Olisah, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday in Benin. The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Aminu Mohammed, urged schools, parents, guardians, and prospective candidates to complete their registration before the deadlines





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NABTEB Registration NCEE In-School Examinations Deadlines Streamlined Process Designated Online Portals Obtain Registration Slots Online Payment Registration Guidelines Biometric Software Facilitate Bulk Registration Numerous Topics

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