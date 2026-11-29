The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council has accused federal officials of frustrating the October 27, 2026 agreement by failing to pay the N70,000 monthly transport allowance and other welfare provisions, warning that workers may revive their suspended nationwide strike.

Organised labour has threatened to revive its suspended nationwide strike after the Federal Government failed to implement the N70,000 monthly transport intervention allowance and other welfare agreements reached with workers on October 27, 2026.

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, Trade Union Side, said workers were particularly angered by the non-payment of the allowance in their November 2026 salaries, contrary to the agreement that the intervention would run for six months from November 2026. The council accused the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation and the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission of frustrating the implementation of the agreement despite presidential approval.

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Budget Office Stalls Fund Release

It alleged that their actions had stalled the release of funds and delayed critical administrative processes, thereby undermining industrial peace in the public service. In a statement issued by its National Secretary, Gbenga Olowoyo, on Sunday, November 29, 2026, the council said the non-implementation of the agreement was eroding the trust recently rebuilt between the Federal Government and organised labour. It warned that the development could undermine industrial peace and push workers towards another confrontation with the government.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR had approved the release of funds to accelerate the implementation of all items in the agreement. However, the council said the Budget Office failed to communicate the necessary approvals to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, stalling further action, including processing by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation. The council described the situation as a deliberate attempt by some government officials to frustrate the President's commitment to workers' welfare.

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It insisted that the failure to honour the agreement was pushing workers towards another confrontation with the government. Beyond the transport intervention, the council faulted the failure to commence payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance reflecting the N70,000 national minimum wage. It also cited the non-payment of agreed arrears for the peculiar allowance dating back to May 1, 2026.

The October 27, 2026 agreement was reached after a conciliation meeting convened by Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi. The meeting involved government representatives and labour leaders, including Nigeria Labour Congress President Comrade Joe Ajaero, and was designed to avert a planned nationwide strike that had been threatened with a 14-day ultimatum.

Tripartite Committee Yet Established

The council said mobilisation and sensitisation of workers across the country would begin immediately, adding that it remained aligned with the NLC's demand for the full implementation of the agreement. Beyond the transport intervention and peculiar allowance, the agreement provided for the immediate establishment of a tripartite negotiation committee comprising the government, labour and the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association.

However, the council said the proposed tripartite committee had yet to be established, despite being one of the key conditions agreed upon to address workers' concerns. On the health sector, it accused the NSIWC of failing to complete the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, a demand that health workers had pursued for 13 years.

According to the agreement, the commission was given three weeks from October 27 to conclude its work and forward its recommendations to the Presidential Committee on Salaries, chaired by the Minister of Finance, for approval and implementation. The council also said the government had agreed to pay 19 months' arrears of health workers' allowances in three instalments beginning from December 2026, but relevant agencies had yet to take the necessary steps towards implementation.

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Similarly, it accused the wages commission of delaying the issuance of a circular to facilitate the payment of hazard allowances to agricultural professional officers in the public service. On tax relief for public servants and private sector operators, the JNPSNC said the government had agreed to present the matter to the National Economic Council for consideration because of its implications for federal and state governments.

Tax Relief Issue Remains Unresolved

It, however, alleged that the issue was not presented at the council's recent meeting, leaving another major component of the October agreement unresolved. The council's position follows a similar demand by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who called on the Federal Government to implement the transport allowance and other provisions of the agreement at the opening of the union's 22nd Harmattan School in Abuja on November 23.

Ajaero had insisted that workers expected the N70,000 allowance in their November salaries, alongside the convening of the monitoring meeting to assess implementation of the agreement. He warned that agreements should not be treated as matters of convenience or implemented only when politically expedient. The JNPSNC said the failure to implement the commitments had revived the trust deficit that previously characterised labour-government engagements.

It noted that government representatives had assured that the October 27 agreement would mark a departure from the pattern of unfulfilled agreements. The agreement also included a one-month monitoring and evaluation window to assess implementation, which the council said had been ignored. The council warned that the Federal Government's failure to honour the commitments could force workers to reconsider the suspended nationwide strike.

It stressed that labour might no longer consider another ultimatum necessary, warning that the development could have severe consequences for labour relations. Comrade Gbenga Olowoyo indicated that the entire workers in Nigeria may not have other options than to revisit the suspended nationwide strike action. This strike was the collective wish of Nigerian workers without any ultimatum at the time of suspension. Workers are now preparing to defend their welfare rights through collective action as mobilisation begins across the country.