N27 Billion Fraud Trial: Witness Testimony Raises Doubts About Direct Link to Former Taraba Governor

The ongoing trial of former Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku and Bello Yero faces scrutiny as a key prosecution witness admits to lacking concrete evidence to support claims of direct fund disbursement to the co-defendant. The defense successfully challenged the witness's credibility, highlighting inconsistencies and a lack of supporting documentation.

A crucial development unfolded in the ongoing N27 billion fraud trial involving former Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku , and his co-defendant, Bello Yero , at the FCT High Court in Abuja.

The case, prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), centers around allegations of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and fraudulent conversion of state funds. Testimony revealed a lack of concrete evidence supporting claims of fund disbursement. A key prosecution witness, Mr. Onwuzunike, admitted under cross-examination by the defense counsel, Samuel Fagade, that there were no call logs or communication records to substantiate his assertions about delivering cash on behalf of Mr. Yero.

He also stated he could not definitively link Mr. Yero to P3 Cornerstone, the company from which he received funds, as a director or shareholder. Further complicating the narrative, Mr. Onwuzunike conceded he could not recall directly handing money to Mr. Yero and that the funds received were also partially attributed to a loan. The defense strategically challenged the witness’s credibility, highlighting inconsistencies in his statements.

Mr. Fagade pointed out previous testimony where Mr. Onwuzunike claimed to have given money to Lawal Damilare at the Taraba State Lodge, while also confirming Mr. Yero did not reside there. Notably, the witness admitted to not reporting the substantial sums of money he allegedly received to any authorities.

A portion of Mr. Onwuzunike’s statement taken in EFCC custody was read aloud, detailing payments made into his account for business purposes and a N75 million loan, with Mr. Yero allegedly instructing him to collect the money and repay the lender. The witness affirmed that Mr. Yero frequently patronized his business and that he acted solely on the former governor’s instructions.

This line of questioning aimed to cast doubt on the direct link between the alleged misappropriated funds and Mr. Yero’s direct involvement. The court also heard testimony from Taiwo Jones, a civil servant and assistant cashier with the Taraba State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Mr. Jones detailed his responsibilities, including preparing payment vouchers, managing staff payroll, and disbursing funds to local leaders.

He confirmed the Bureau’s oversight of 16 local governments and its role in managing teacher salaries, vehicle purchases, medical expenses, and allowances for Emirs and Chiefs. Mr. Jones explained the payment process, which involved electronic vouchers signed by the Director of Finance, Babagida Hassan, and Mr. Yero, the Permanent Secretary. He testified that Mr. Yero issued payment instructions and that he participated in various disbursements, including one to the ALGON Chairperson, Mr. Agya, representing all local government chairpersons.

The funds were withdrawn from a 2.5 percent contingency account held at United Bank of Africa (UBA), with both Mr. Yero and Mr. Hassan as signatories. The proceedings underscore the complexities of establishing a clear chain of evidence in cases involving large sums of public funds and multiple parties





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Fraud Trial Darius Ishaku Bello Yero EFCC Taraba State Corruption

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