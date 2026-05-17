My Father's Shadow: A Film That Makes History Personal

My Father's Shadow is a film that transports audiences back to the tense aftermath of the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election, believed to have been won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. It explores memory, fatherhood, and the emotional scars of Nigeria's political history through the story of a fractured family.

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When My Father’s Shadow clinched the Best Movie award at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, the reaction among many Nigerians was a mix of surprise, curiosity and debate. Directed by Akinola Davies Jr., the film is not merely another family drama. It transports its audiences back to the tense aftermath of the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election, believed to have been won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

While many films entertain, ‘My Father’s Shadow’ does something far more difficult: it makes history feel personal, but it still leaves the question in the mind of many: Is it worthy of the title of AMVCA Best Movie of the year





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My Father's Shadow Akinola Davies Jr. Nigeria Political History Family Drama Annulment Of The 12 June 1993 Presidential Ele Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Best Movie Award

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