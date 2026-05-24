My Dream School Spelling Bee Competition Winner, Precious Ochulor, Wins Scholarship and Holiday

Precious Ochulor, the winner of the My Dream School Spelling Bee competition, has won a scholarship and an all-expense paid holiday to the Federal Capital Territory. The competition was part of the school's broader effort to promote excellence, public speaking, and confidence among students.

The winner of My Dream School Spelling Bee competition, Precious Ochulor , has won a scholarship and an all-expense paid holiday to the Federal Capital Territory .

She emerged as the overall winner after the school concluded its internal Spelling Bee Competition for college students on its premises. The competition attracted about 150 participants across junior and senior secondary levels. Five pupils of the school advanced to the grand finale after several elimination rounds, and Precious Ochulor emerged as the first position, followed by Semilore Fashoro as the first runner-up, and Kingfinney Umeh as the second runner-up.

The competition was part of the school's broader effort to promote academic excellence, public speaking, and confidence among students. In his speech, Mr. Isaac Success Omoyele, the proprietor of the school, noted that the competition was more than just a Spelling Bee competition, as it also tested students' all-around excellence. Ochulor expressed gratitude for the feat, stating that behind her win were sleepless nights of reading and determination.

A parent expressed happiness at knowing her daughter was part of the 5 finalists. The first runner-up, Semilore Fashoro, aimed to be the winner but noted that there will always be room for improvement. The text also mentions a doctor exposing a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period, available for as little as ₦2.5 million





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Precious Ochulor My Dream School Spelling Bee Scholarship All-Expense Paid Holiday Federal Capital Territory Internal Spelling Bee Competition Grand Finale Academic Excellence Public Speaking Confidence Building Edward Proficiency School Isaac Success Omoyele Porcu Spelling Bee Mr. Isaac Success Omoyele My Dream School Spelling Bee Kingfinney Umeh Semilore Fashoro Precious Ochulor My Dream School Spelling Bee Competition Academic Excellence Public Speaking Confidence Building Porcu Spelling Bee Mr. Isaac Success Omoyele My Dream School Spelling Bee Kingfinney Umeh Semilore Fashoro Precious Ochulor

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