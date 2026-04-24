Muttaqha Darma Sworn In as Minister of Housing and Urban Development

President Tinubu appoints Muttaqha Darma as the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development, tasking him with addressing Nigeria’s significant housing deficit of 20 million units. Darma pledges to deliver innovative solutions and strategic partnerships to improve housing access for Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu formally inducted Muttaqha Darma into his cabinet on Friday, administering the oath of office as the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development .

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, marking a significant step in the administration’s efforts to address the nation’s pressing housing needs. Following the swearing-in, Minister Darma addressed members of the press, outlining his understanding of the substantial challenges that lie ahead and firmly committing to effective and impactful service.

He articulated a personal philosophy centered on accountability, not only to the President and his immediate team but also to the broader Nigerian populace and, ultimately, to a higher power. Darma emphasized a desire to not merely fulfill the requirements of his position, but to excel in the execution of his duties, ensuring satisfaction at multiple levels – personal, professional, and public.

He expressed confidence in his ability to instigate positive change within a reasonable timeframe, promising visible improvements in the housing sector. The newly appointed minister directly confronted the stark reality of Nigeria’s housing deficit, acknowledging the widely reported estimate of approximately 20 million unfulfilled housing needs. He recognized that bridging this gap will necessitate a multifaceted approach, encompassing meticulous strategic planning, the embrace of innovative construction techniques, and substantial financial investment.

Darma specifically highlighted the crucial role of collaboration with private sector developers, suggesting that forging strong partnerships will be essential to accelerating housing delivery. He also indicated a willingness to explore and implement government incentives designed to stimulate construction activity and encourage private investment in the housing market. Darma’s statements suggest a departure from traditional approaches, signaling a commitment to finding creative solutions to overcome the systemic obstacles that have historically hampered housing development in Nigeria.

He questioned the current models of government-led housing projects, pointing to the frequent abandonment of such initiatives in contrast to the success enjoyed by private developers. This line of inquiry suggests a potential re-evaluation of government strategies and a focus on identifying best practices from the private sector. Darma’s vision extends beyond simply increasing the quantity of housing units; he aims to fundamentally transform the housing delivery process.

He stressed the importance of a strategic, focused, and forward-looking approach, emphasizing the integration of innovation and creativity to ensure that a greater number of Nigerians have access to safe, affordable, and adequate housing. He posed a critical question regarding the disparity in success rates between private and public housing ventures, suggesting a need to understand why government projects often falter while private endeavors thrive. This introspection indicates a commitment to learning from past mistakes and adopting more effective strategies.

The minister’s remarks signal a proactive and determined stance, promising a period of significant activity and potential reform within the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Beyond the immediate focus on the housing deficit, Darma’s appointment and initial statements reflect a broader commitment to addressing the socio-economic challenges associated with inadequate housing, including issues of affordability, accessibility, and urban planning.

The success of his tenure will likely be measured not only by the number of houses built but also by the positive impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians





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