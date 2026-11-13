MUSWEN Mobilizes 2 Billion Naira for South-West Nigeria Development

Muslim Ummah Welfare Association of Nigeria announces a 2 billion Naira endowment fund for healthcare, scholarships, and economic empowerment in the South-West region.

The Muslim Ummah Welfare Association of Nigeria ( MUSWEN) has announced a strategic mobilization of 2 billion Naira to support healthcare, education, and economic empowerment initiatives across the six states of South-West Nigeria. This significant financial commitment was unveiled during a press briefing held in Ibadan, Oyo State, involving top leadership of the organization.

Leadership Announces 2 Billion Naira Fund

Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, the Deputy President of MUSWEN, stood alongside President Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, Executive Secretary and CEO Prof Wole Abass, and Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulGaniy, Chairman of the 2026 General Assembly Planning Committee. Together, they presented this endowment fund as a critical step toward addressing the socioeconomic challenges faced by Muslim families in the region.

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The initiative aims to redefine collective responsibility within the Muslim community by directly targeting poverty, youth unemployment, and the weakening economic capacity of many local communities. This move seeks to translate religious identity into tangible contributions that improve the living standards of ordinary citizens.

Addressing Healthcare and Education Challenges

The core mechanism of this fund involves the establishment of a modern healthcare facility designed to offer affordable and accessible services. Rising medical costs, including hospital admissions and diagnostic procedures, often push vulnerable households into deeper poverty. This intervention aims to protect families from economic disasters caused by health emergencies.

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Simultaneously, the association will deploy funds for scholarships to support indigent students. Many brilliant children from economically disadvantaged Muslim homes struggle to obtain quality education due to financial constraints. The scholarship program intends to prevent these students from abandoning their educational ambitions due to the inability to meet schooling demands.

Religious Duty Meets Social Reform

Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo emphasized that the distinction of the Muslim community rests on a commitment to righteousness and the willingness to confront wrongdoing. He referenced Qur'an verse 3:110, which states that Muslims are the best nation because they enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong.

This religious perspective frames the financial mobilization not merely as charity, but as a divine obligation. The leadership argues that a community that cannot care for its disadvantaged members or support its unemployed youths must examine whether it is living up to these responsibilities. The goal is to move beyond preaching and become active instruments of social reform.

Impact on South-West Communities

The proposed empowerment programs target the most vulnerable members of the Ummah, offering strategic investments in human dignity rather than ordinary charitable gestures. By addressing healthcare, education, and economic self-reliance, MUSWEN aims to strengthen Muslim institutions across Oyo State and the broader South-West region.

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This assembly serves as a platform to confront the question of how human, intellectual, and financial resources can be harnessed to improve living conditions. The success of this 2 billion Naira initiative will likely determine the enduring relevance of MUSWEN as the umbrella organization coordinating the interests of Muslims in the region.