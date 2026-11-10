Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso Threatens Legal Action Over Defamatory Remarks

Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso issues 48-hour ultimatum to Kano State Information Commissioner Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa for allegedly defamatory statements made on Gabon Talk Show regarding his personal and professional life.

Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, son of former Kano State Governor and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has officially threatened legal action against Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the current Commissioner for Information in Kano State. The ultimatum was delivered on Tuesday morning following the circulation of a video teaser from an edition of the Gabon Talk Show, which aired on Monday night.

48-Hour Deadline for Apology and Withdrawal

Mustapha has given the Information Commissioner exactly forty-eight hours to withdraw the alleged defamatory statements and issue a public apology. Failure to comply with this deadline will result in a lawsuit being filed against Dawakin Tofa. This firm stance was outlined in a formal statement released by the former Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, marking the beginning of a high-stakes legal and public relations confrontation.

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Dismissal of Rehabilitation and Drug Allegations

The controversy stems from claims made by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa that Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso has struggled with drug addiction and required intervention. The Commissioner reportedly alleged that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso took his son to various rehabilitation centres to reform his behaviour. Furthermore, Bature suggested that the establishment of the Kiru Reformatory Institute was directly motivated by these personal family challenges.

Mustapha forcefully rejected these assertions, describing them as false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to assassinate his character. He argued that the timeline of the Kiru Reformatory Institute's creation contradicts these allegations. He noted that the facility was established during his father's second tenure as governor, a period when Mustapha was residing in Dubai. He emphasized that the institution was a visionary state policy designed to reform, rehabilitate, and reintegrate young people into society, not a solution to personal family issues.

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Challenging Claims on Independence and Appointment

In addition to the personal attacks, Mustapha addressed claims that his father did not trust him with business responsibilities at Skyline University, Mewar University, and his agricultural ventures. He insisted that his achievements are independent of financial support or privileges from his father. Mustapha stated that his upbringing was focused on fostering independence and responsibility rather than dependency on handouts. He highlighted his ownership of a rice mill in Kano State, which provides employment and contributes to the local economy, as evidence of his self-reliance.

The former Commissioner also pushed back against the characterization of his previous appointment to the Youth and Sports portfolio as an executive rehabilitation measure. He maintained that he was appointed based on his capacity to serve the state and served diligently. Mustapha argued that the allegations were politically motivated distractions intended to divert attention from critical governance issues affecting the people of Kano State.

Questioning the Role of the Information Office

Mustapha used this incident to critique the broader responsibilities of the newly appointed Commissioner for Information. He argued that the office should focus primarily on communicating government policies, programmes, and achievements to residents. He suggested that engaging in personal attacks against political opponents falls outside the proper scope of official duties. This confrontation highlights the intense political dynamics within the Nigeria Democratic Congress as Senator Kwankwaso prepares for his role as deputy governorship candidate.