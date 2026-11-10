Mustapha Kwankwaso Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Kano Commissioner Sanusi Bature

Former Kano Youth Commissioner Mustapha Kwankwaso threatens legal action against Information Commissioner Sanusi Bature over alleged defamation claims broadcast on Gabon Talk Show.

Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, has issued a strict 48-hour deadline to Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the current Kano State Commissioner for Information. The ultimatum demands the immediate withdrawal of defamatory statements and a public apology or face impending legal proceedings.

Triggering Incident and Broadcast Details

This confrontation stems from a video teaser circulating on social media late Tuesday night from the Gabon Talk Show. The broadcast featured Bature making allegations regarding Kwankwaso's alleged drug-related problems. Bature claimed the former governor had taken his son to several rehabilitation centers to reform his behavior.

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Furthermore, the Commissioner for Information asserted that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso established the Kiru Reformatory Institute specifically due to his son's drug issues. He also suggested that the Senator might regret Kwankwaso's emergence as the deputy governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Detailed Rebuttal of Allegations

Mustapha Kwankwaso described the allegations as false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to assassinate his character while distracting the people of Kano from real governance issues. He specifically rejected the claim that the Kiru Reformatory Institute was created for his personal rehabilitation, labeling it historically impossible.

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He explained that the institute was established during his father's second tenure as governor while he was residing in Dubai. Kwankwaso stated that Kiru was a visionary state policy designed to reform, rehabilitate, and reintegrate young people, giving them a second chance in life.

He argued that linking the institution to his personal circumstances was an insult to its purpose and its beneficiaries. Additionally, he dismissed claims that his father did not trust him with responsibilities involving Skyline University, Mewar University, or his farm, calling such assertions completely false.

Defense of Professional Record and Independence

Kwankwaso emphasized that his father mentored and trained him to be independent, not dependent on handouts. He highlighted that he has established several businesses independently, including a rice mill that provides employment and contributes to the Kano economy. He also rejected Bature's description of his previous appointment as executive rehabilitation.

He insisted he was appointed to serve and served diligently. Kwankwaso questioned the purpose of Bature's appointment, asking if the Commissioner was expected to communicate government policies or attack political opponents. He challenged Bature to clarify if the allegations were personal inventions or done on behalf of his principal.

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Legal Consequences and Future Actions

The former Commissioner demanded that Bature withdraw the false statements in full and tender an unreserved public apology to him, his family, and the people of Kano. He stated that failure to comply would result in legal action from his lawyers, as he would not allow his name and record of service to be dragged through the mud for cheap politics.

Kwankwaso added that he would pursue all available legal remedies to protect his reputation. He maintained that he would not be drawn into personal insults but would remain focused on his ambition to contribute to the development of Kano State.