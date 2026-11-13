EFCC Arraigns Felix Duke in Lagos Court Over Alleged N21.25 Million Fraud

Nigerian musician Felix Duke Osagie was arraigned in Lagos on four counts including stealing and false information over an alleged N21.25 million fraud. Justice Ijelu granted him N10 million bail with strict conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, arraigned Nigerian musician Felix Duke Osagie, popularly known as Felix Duke, before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja over an alleged N21.25 million fraud.

The musician was arraigned by the EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 before Justice Ismail O. Ijelu on a four-count charge bordering on stealing, obtaining money by false pretence, retention of proceeds of crime and giving false information. According to the anti-graft agency, one of the counts accused him of dishonestly converting the sum of N21,250,000 for personal use in 2020, contrary to Sections 280 and 287 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

Also read Fuji Musician Felix Osagie Granted Bail Over N21.25m Fraud

Charges Against Musician

The prosecution also alleged that Duke gave investigators false information on April 2, 2026, claiming he had the authority to sell a parcel of land in Ise, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which allegedly did not exist as represented. The charge stated that he made the false statement to EFCC officers in the course of investigation with intent to mislead, an offence contrary to and punishable by Section 39 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act, No.1 of 2004.

However, the musician pleaded not guilty to all four charges when they were read to him in court. Following his plea, prosecution counsel, Abdulhamid Lamido Tukur, asked the court to adjourn the matter for trial and remand the defendant in a correctional facility. Defence counsel, Sunday Afolabi, informed the court of a pending bail application dated November 4 and filed on November 5, 2026, drawing the court's attention to the application.

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He urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms or on self-recognisance. The prosecution opposed the application, telling the court that Duke had allegedly jumped the EFCC's administrative bail since July 2026. It also disclosed plans to call four witnesses during the trial. Mr Tukur told the court that his team had filed a 14-paragraph counter-affidavit dated 10 November, urging the court to reject the bail application.

Judge Grants Bail Conditions

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, Justice Ijelu granted the musician bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum. The judge directed that one of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant, while both must reside in Lagos State, have paid taxes to the state government within the last three years and provide evidence of verifiable sources of income.

Duke was also ordered to surrender his international passport to the court registrar and barred from travelling outside Nigeria pending the conclusion of the case. The court, however, ordered that he remain in a correctional facility until he fulfils the bail conditions.