Musawa hails Flamingos as Nigeria win first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title

Nigeria's Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 in Rabat to become the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, prompting congratulations from Minister Hannatu Musawa.

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 on Saturday, November 7, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco, to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Nigeria becomes first African U17 Women World Cup winner

The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to lift the trophy since the tournament began in 2008. The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, congratulated the team in a message issued on Sunday. She described the win as a proud moment for Nigeria and a landmark for African women's football. Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Win First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Beat Japan 2-1

Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria's lead in the 47th minute, shortly after the restart. Japan's Fuki Ito pulled one back in the 80th minute, but the Flamingos held on to secure the title. Musawa said the triumph reflected the resilience, talent and determination of the young players, who recovered from an opening-match defeat to claim the trophy. She called it a triumph of resilience, talent and belief.

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"This is more than a trophy. It is a story of young Nigerian girls who refused to give up, who rose after defeat, and who carried the hopes of a continent to the top of the world," she said. The Flamingos lost their opening group match 2-1 to Poland but recovered to win six consecutive matches. They became the first team in the competition's history to lose their opening fixture and still lift the trophy.

Flamingos defeat Brazil to reach historic final

In the group stage, Nigeria beat Puerto Rico 2-0 and defending champions Korea DPR 3-1. They then defeated Mexico 2-1 in the round of 16 and edged Venezuela in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, Nigeria defeated Brazil 3-1 to reach their first final. The win also made Nigeria the first African country to claim titles in both the men's and women's FIFA U-17 World Cup categories.

Umejiaku won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. She began the tournament as a substitute and emerged as one of Nigeria's most influential players, scoring against Poland, Korea DPR and Mexico before netting in the final. Bashiru also made a significant impact after initially playing limited minutes. She scored twice in the semi-final victory over Brazil before opening the scoring against Japan in the final.

Minister praises Flamingos resilience and talent

Musawa singled out Umejiaku and Bashiru for their contributions to the final victory, while applauding the entire squad for its teamwork and discipline. She said the team's achievement demonstrated the potential of Nigerian young people to excel on the global stage. She said the Flamingos' victory reflects the creativity, courage and excellence that Nigerian youth bring to the world. She reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to celebrating, protecting and promoting the stories of young Nigerians who inspire the nation.

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"Our girls have shown the world what Nigeria is made of. We celebrate you today, and we will continue to stand with you," Musawa said. The triumph was Nigeria's first title at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, improving on the team's previous best finish of third place in 2022. It was also the first time an African nation had won the women's tournament.