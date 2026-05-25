MURIC accuses Tinubu government of ignoring Eid al‑Adha in free train scheme

Muslim Rights Concern condemns the Tinubu administration for not providing complimentary train travel for Eid al‑Adha, highlighting a pattern of preferential treatment for Christian festivals and warning of political fallout in the South‑West.

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has publicly rebuked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for failing to announce complimentary train travel ahead of the upcoming Eid al‑Adha celebrations.

In a statement supplied to DAILY POST on Monday night, MURIC’s spokesperson Akintola explained that the federal government has a recent history of granting free railway tickets during major Christian festivals such as Christmas and Easter, often extending the benefit for several days. Akintola noted that these gestures have become an expected part of the nation’s festive calendar, benefiting millions of commuters and reinforcing a sense of inclusivity across religious lines.

He added that the administration’s silence on Eid al‑Adha, which is only two days away, signals a troubling disparity in how public resources are allocated during important religious observances. The statement clarified that MURIC had waited until Monday evening to see whether the government would issue a proclamation, but by 8:39 p.m. no official announcement had been made.

The organisation described the omission as “grossly disappointing” and “unjust,” arguing that the lack of free train services for the Muslim community undermines the principle of equal treatment under the law. Akintola questioned the selective generosity, asking why the federal government consistently provides complimentary rides for Christmas and Easter while neglecting the Salah festival.

He warned that the perceived neglect could alienate Muslim voters, especially in the politically crucial South‑West region, and called on political parties – APC, PDP, ADC and others – to recognize the significance of equitable support for all faith‑based celebrations. MURIC’s criticism comes at a time when the Tinubu administration is seeking to consolidate support ahead of forthcoming electoral contests.

The group urged the government to rectify the situation promptly by announcing free train services for Eid al‑Adha, thereby demonstrating a commitment to religious neutrality and national unity. By highlighting the pattern of preferential treatment, MURIC hopes to pressure policymakers into adopting a more balanced approach that reflects Nigeria’s diverse religious landscape and prevents any community from feeling marginalized during their most sacred occasions





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