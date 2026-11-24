Former House Majority Leader Mulikat Akande-Adeola denies political defection claims, reaffirming loyalty to the Social Democratic Party and its presidential candidate.

Former House of Representatives Majority Leader and prominent Oyo State political figure, Mulikat Akande-Adeola, has publicly dismissed unsubstantiated reports alleging her defection from the Social Democratic Party. Speaking at a press conference held in Ibadan on Monday, she firmly stated that she remains a dedicated member of the party and has not entered into any alliance with the Allied Peoples Movement or other political entities. This clarification addresses circulating speculations that have intensified as the political calendar moves closer to the 2027 general elections. The former lawmaker insisted that her loyalty to the Social Democratic Party is unwavering and that she continues to support all its candidates across various tiers of government.

Clarifying Alleged Political Defection and Alliance Claims

Akande-Adeola made these statements to directly address claims attributed to Samuel Adejumobi, also known as Agbarapo, a former Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly. Adejumobi had alleged that the former federal lawmaker had reached an agreement with Governor Seyi Makinde to defect to the Allied Peoples Movement. The rumor suggested that she was set to replace former Chief of Staff Segun Ogunwuyi as the governor's political figure in the Ogbomoso area. However, Akande-Adeola categorically denied these accusations, emphasizing that no such negotiations took place. She described the reports as misleading and politically irresponsible, noting that they were designed to create unnecessary confusion among party members and the general public.

Also read Nigeria's High Commissioner Dismisses Recall Rumors

Supporting her position, Okunlade Michael, the Oyo State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, had previously dismissed the defection narrative. He clarified that a visit by Prince Seyi Makinde to her residence in Maitama, Abuja, in April 2026, was solely a reconciliation effort regarding past disagreements, rather than a negotiation for political defection. Akande-Adeola reinforced this stance by asserting that while the Social Democratic Party remains open to constructive engagements and coalition arrangements that advance party interests, she is not aligned with any individual or rival party. She stressed that her focus remains squarely on the welfare of the Nigerian people and the success of her party's agenda.

Addressing Economic Hardships and Local Government Autonomy

Beyond the political maneuvering and rumors, Akande-Adeola used the platform to express deep concern over Nigeria's current socio-economic landscape. She lamented that the nation is passing through a difficult period characterized by prevailing economic realities, growing insecurity, and alarming poverty levels. The former legislator highlighted the increasing hardship facing ordinary Nigerians as a critical issue that demands urgent attention and policy correction. She argued that the country needs a new direction that prioritizes security, welfare, economic empowerment, and the dignity of every citizen.

Advertisement

She specifically pointed to the state of the local government system in Oyo State, criticizing its functionality and capacity to deliver meaningful grassroots development. Akande-Adeola described local governments as the tier of government closest to the people, which should serve as the foundation of democratic governance. She expressed frustration that this tier has not been allowed to fulfill its full potential. Consequently, she insisted that local governments must be granted the necessary autonomy, resources, and accountability mechanisms to deliver essential services and improve the living conditions of citizens. Without these structural changes, she argued, meaningful development at the grassroots level remains elusive.

Support for Prince Adewole Adebayo and SDP Manifesto

In line with her call for national renewal, Akande-Adeola highlighted the Social Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and his comprehensive manifesto. She described the party's message, Farewell to Insecurity and Poverty, as more than just a political slogan. Instead, she characterized it as a genuine aspiration to build a nation where citizens can live safely, access economic opportunities, and look forward to a future of hope, prosperity, and dignity. By backing Adebayo's platform, she underscored the party's commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the country, from security lapses to economic stagnation.

She noted that the political atmosphere is becoming increasingly intense, with various insinuations and misleading reports circulating in some quarters. These developments, she warned, create confusion among party members and the general public, potentially undermining the democratic process. To counter this, she disclosed that at a stakeholders' meeting held in Ogbomoso on November 18, 2026, members collectively reaffirmed their commitment to the Social Democratic Party. The resolution passed during this meeting emphasized unity and support for all candidates, ranging from governorship and State House of Assembly seats to the Senate, House of Representatives, and the presidential ticket.

Call for Voter Engagement Ahead of January 2027 Polls

As the country moves toward the January 16, 2027, general elections, Akande-Adeola appealed to the people of Oyo State to remain politically conscious, peaceful, and actively engaged in the democratic process. She urged eligible voters to carefully examine party manifestos, assess the credibility and capacity of candidates, and make informed choices at the polls. Her message emphasized the importance of due diligence in selecting leaders who can effectively address the nation's pressing issues. By encouraging critical evaluation of political contenders, she aimed to foster a more informed and responsible electorate.

Advertisement

She assured members, supporters, and candidates of the Social Democratic Party that the organization's commitment to the upcoming elections remains firm. The party is determined to work together, strengthen its internal structures, and participate fully in the forthcoming electoral process. Akande-Adeola, who represented the Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Oriire Federal Constituency in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2015, remains a vocal advocate for the party's vision. Her continued engagement underscores the Social Democratic Party's resolve to present a united front as it seeks to regain political ground in the 2027 general elections.