Mudashiru Obasa, Lagos Assembly Speaker, Chosen as APC Candidate for Agege Federal Constituency Seat

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos house of assembly, has been chosen as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Agege federal constituency seat in the house of representatives. Obasa secured the party's ticket unopposed during the primary election held in 13 political wards of the constituency. Party delegates and members unanimously endorsed him during the exercise held on Saturday.

Mudashiru Obasa , the speaker of the Lagos house of assembly, has been chosen as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Agege federal constituency seat in the house of representatives .

Obasa secured the party's ticket unopposed during the primary election held in 13 political wards of the constituency. Party delegates and members unanimously endorsed him during the exercise held on Saturday. His intention to contest for the federal constituency seat was expressed during a stakeholder meeting in Agege on May 13. Obasa expressed gratitude to his constituents for the 'overwhelming support' and pledged to continue serving their people diligently.

At the National Assembly, Obasa aims to champion the interests of Agege by pushing for more federal presence, youth empowerment opportunities, improved infrastructure, quality education, better healthcare delivery, and economic initiatives that will directly impact the people of Agege. He also plans to remain accessible to the grassroots, maintain constant engagement with constituents, and ensure that the voices of the people are heard loudly and clearly in Abuja.

Obasa, who has served as the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly for about a decade, is regarded as one of the influential figures in Lagos politics





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mudashiru Obasa All Progressives Congress (APC) Agege Federal Constituency Seat House Of Representatives Primary Election Stakeholder Meeting National Assembly Agege Lagos State House Of Assembly Influential Figures In Lagos Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senior APC Figures in Lagos Attack, Injury, Embarrassed; Council Remains Peaceful But SaddenedSome senior figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were reportedly attacked, injured, and embarrassed by suspected hoodlums during a primary election in Somolu, Lagos State. The attackers targeted prominent party leaders present at the polling centers.

Read more »

APC primaries delayed across Lagos over late arrival of materialsLate arrival of electoral materials and officials on Saturday disrupted the smooth commencement of the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of

Read more »

Lagos Police Arrest 10 Suspects Following Violent APC Primary Election InterruptionTen suspects were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for their involvement in violence that disrupted the All Progressives Congress primary election in Alimosho, Nigeria. Sporadic firing and panic ensued during the disturbance, leading to injuries and thefts. The attackers managed to infiltrate the election venue and rob attendees and residents of mobile phones and valuables before fleeing. The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the arrests and stated that no fatalities were recorded.

Read more »

APC Aspirant Demands Protection for APC Primary Process Integrity in Ileleje, Ughelli, Odigbo Federal ConstituencyA House of Representatives aspirant from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Simisola Fajemirokun Ajayi, has called on the APC leadership, security agencies, and President Tinubu to protect the integrity of the APC primary process in the Ileleje, Ughelli, Odigbo Federal Constituency of Ondo State. The aspirant claims that verified polling unit reports showed strong support for her, particularly in Odigbo Local Government Area.

Read more »