MTN Group has reopened discussions to acquire 100 per cent of Telkom, a deal that would add more than 25 million subscribers and lift its African base to about 343 million. The transaction faces regulatory scrutiny and remains at an early stage.

MTN Group has reopened discussions to acquire 100 per cent of South African rival Telkom, a deal that could lift its African subscriber base to approximately 343 million and strengthen its position as the continent's largest telecommunications operator.

The pan-African telecoms group confirmed the renewed talks on Monday, four years after previous merger negotiations collapsed. A successful transaction would add Telkom's more than 25 million mobile subscribers to MTN's existing 317.7 million customer base. In Nigeria, MTN currently has 104.6 million mobile subscriptions and 86.5 million Internet subscribers, making the country its largest operating market. The added Telkom customers would significantly expand MTN's continental footprint.

Also read Sanwo-Olu Gives Flamingos N300 Million, iPhones; MTN Adds N150 Million and Free Data

MTN Telkom Merger Reshapes Market

Beyond subscriber growth, the proposed acquisition could reshape South Africa's telecommunications market by creating a new industry leader. The combination would bring Telkom's mobile operations and Openserve fibre infrastructure under MTN's control. The deal could also provide MTN with additional spectrum resources and fixed-line infrastructure, improving its capacity to compete in mobile broadband and enterprise connectivity.

However, any agreement faces significant regulatory hurdles. A merger involving two of South Africa's major telecommunications operators is likely to attract close scrutiny from competition authorities. Regulators are expected to examine potential implications for market concentration, consumer pricing, infrastructure access and smaller competitors, including Cell C and Rain. Both companies stressed that discussions remained at an early stage and there was no certainty that a transaction would be concluded.

Advertisement

In its announcement, MTN said that if successful, discussions with Telkom would result in an offer to acquire the entire issued share capital of the company. It is currently contemplated that the consideration will be settled in cash, with an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares, the company said. It added that the terms of any transaction, including the form of consideration, remained subject to negotiations.

MTN Warns Shareholders On Deal Risks

MTN also warned that the proposed transaction, if concluded, could have a material effect on the price of its securities. It consequently advised shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in its shares pending a further announcement. The renewed discussions mark another attempt by MTN to acquire Telkom, following negotiations between the companies that collapsed in 2022 over disagreements about exclusivity arrangements and regulatory approval.

At the time, both companies explored a potential combination that would have brought two major players in South Africa's telecommunications industry under common ownership. MTN eventually withdrew after the parties failed to reach an agreement on exclusivity terms. There were also concerns that the proposed merger could face significant antitrust challenges because of the market dominance it would create. The renewed acquisition discussions come as MTN pursues another major transaction to consolidate its ownership of critical telecommunications infrastructure.

MTN Acquires IHS Tower Stake

In February 2026, MTN Group reached an agreement to acquire the approximately 75 per cent stake in IHS Holdings that it does not already own in an all-cash transaction valuing the tower company at an enterprise value of approximately $6.2 billion. The transaction would give MTN full ownership of IHS's remaining African tower portfolio, comprising nearly 29,000 telecommunications towers across the continent.

Advertisement

Already, MTN Group and IHS Holdings have agreed to extend the deadline for completing the proposed $6.2 billion acquisition by one month, moving the closing date from November 17 to December 17, 2026. The agreement, signed on November 14, gives both parties additional time to satisfy or secure waivers for outstanding conditions required to complete the transaction.

The transaction forms part of MTN's broader strategy to strengthen its control over critical digital infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and enhance the long-term economics of its telecommunications business.