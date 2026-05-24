MTN Selects 25 Journalists, Digital Content Creators for Media Innovation Fellowship

MTN has selected 25 journalists and digital content creators for its six-month media innovation fellowship programme. The programme aims to equip participants to contribute meaningfully to the media industry and society.

MTN has selected 25 journalists and digital content creators for its media innovation fellowship. The fellowship programme is implemented in collaboration with the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University to train journalists, broadcasters, and digital creators in media innovation, digital transformation, strategic communication, storytelling, and leadership.

This year’s cohort was selected from applicants across print, broadcast, digital media, and content creation. The six-month programme began on 18 May and includes a one-week study visit to South Africa. MTN’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobe Okigbo, said the initiative reflects the company’s focus on innovation, partnership, and continuous learning. The fellowships are designed to equip participants to contribute meaningfully to the media industry and society.

Tobe Okigbo stated, This programme is an adventure in learning, one that challenges participants to reconsider assumptions, revise opinions, rethink ideas, and ultimately grow both professionally and personally. The selected fellows include Agbetiloye David Adekunle, Adeniyi Fatima Adetoke, Adetola Kayode, Ajibola Tolulope, Aliyu Usman, Augoye Jayne, Auwal Muhammad Ibrahim, Collins Christopher, Dan-Ikpoyi Veronica, Dike Chiamaka Patricia, Eluemunoh David, Eseimokumoh Denise Loliaba, Fosudo Oluwafisayo, Godfrey Progress, Itiafe Glory Ugonma, Kasali Segun, Ofonedu Sarah, Okamgba Justice, Onwuka Emmanuel, Ugwu Amarachukwu Deborah





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