MTN Nigeria Temporarily Halts Xtratime Service Amidst New Digital Lending Regulations

Telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria has temporarily suspended its Xtratime airtime and data credit advance service to comply with new regulations set by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for digital lending services. The company is working to meet the licensing and compliance framework requirements, assuring customers that the suspension is not expected to have a significant impact on its financials and urging them to utilize alternative digital channels for purchases.

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, a leading telecommunications provider, has announced the temporary suspension of its popular Xtratime airtime and data credit advance service. This significant move is in direct response to the evolving regulatory landscape concerning digital lending practices in Nigeria.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has recently expanded its oversight to encompass entities providing short-term credit, including telecommunication operators offering services like airtime and data advances.

The company officially communicated the suspension through a statement signed by its secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and disseminated via the Nigerian Exchange Group on Thursday. The statement clarified that the suspension is a proactive measure to ensure adherence to the FCCPC's licensing framework for digital or non-traditional consumer credit services.

These new regulations, particularly the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, introduce a comprehensive compliance and licensing structure that entities like MTN must now navigate to continue offering such services. The framework, built upon earlier initiatives from 2022, mandates stricter oversight and sets a firm deadline of April 2026 for full registration and approval, reflecting growing concerns about consumer debt management, data privacy, and ethical lending behaviors within Nigeria's rapidly expanding digital financial sector.

In the interim, MTN Nigeria has encouraged its vast customer base to leverage existing alternative digital channels for all their airtime and data purchase needs. The company has emphasized its commitment to meeting the newly stipulated regulatory requirements and aims to resume the Xtratime service once all compliance benchmarks are achieved.

MTN Nigeria also reassured its stakeholders and the public that it is closely monitoring customer behavior and usage trends related to the suspended service. While acknowledging the scale of Xtratime within its revenue mix, the company stated that it does not anticipate a material financial impact from this temporary halt. Further updates on any quantified impact are expected to be disclosed in their first-quarter financial results for 2026.

The telecommunications giant remains dedicated to transparency and will keep the public informed of new developments as they arise, reinforcing its position as a responsible operator within the Nigerian market





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MTN Nigeria Xtratime FCCPC Digital Lending Telecommunications

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Obi Warns of Nigeria's Deepening Debt and DivisionPeter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, criticizes the current administration, citing rising debt, worsening national division, stalled projects, and a decline in Nigeria's global terrorism ranking. He urges Nigerians to analyze data to understand the country's condition and calls for unity.

Read more »

MTN Nigeria Launches 2026 Media Innovation Programme, Expanding Opportunities for Journalists and Content CreatorsMTN Nigeria has officially opened applications for its 2026 Media Innovation Programme (MIP), a prestigious, fully funded six-month fellowship. The program, a collaborative effort with Pan-Atlantic University's School of Media and Communication, is designed to empower Nigerian journalists and digital content creators with advanced skills for the contemporary media environment. This year, the program has expanded its cohort from 20 to 25 fellows, reflecting MTN's 25-year anniversary and its ongoing dedication to nurturing talent within the media sector. The initiative seeks to enhance professional capabilities, foster creative narrative techniques, and equip participants with the adaptability needed to navigate the rapid technological shifts impacting the industry. Applications are being accepted through the official portal at mtnmip.smc.edu.ng until April 22, 2026, welcoming practitioners from all media formats who exhibit a passion for impactful storytelling and career advancement.

Read more »

Oyo govt confirms Lassa fever case, activates emergency responsePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

MTN CHAMPS Grand Final: Adegoke, Ezeakor tie in 100m as Omokwe wins women’s raceAttention in the senior men’s race had focused on Enoch Adegoke, Chidera Ezeakor and Tejiri Godwin after strong showings in the heats.

Read more »

UPDATED: Police deploy officers in JAMB CBT centres in Osun, LagosPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

MTN Nigeria suspends ‘Xtratime’ service over new lending regulationsMTN Nigeria has announced the temporary suspension of its airtime and data credit advance service, popularly known as 'Xtratime'.

Read more »