MTN Nigeria Invests Over N45 Million in Youth Innovation Platform, ‘The Gathering on 100’

MTN Nigeria demonstrates its commitment to youth empowerment by funding ‘The Gathering on 100’, a platform for young creatives and innovators, with over N45 million. The initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship, creativity, and contribute to Nigeria’s digital economy.

MTN Nigeria has significantly reinforced its dedication to fostering the growth of Nigeria’s youthful population by providing substantial financial backing – exceeding 45 million Naira – to ‘The Gathering on 100’, a dynamic platform designed to nurture creativity and innovation among emerging talents.

This commitment was highlighted by Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, during a visit to the event held at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. Toriola emphasized that this investment isn’t merely a financial contribution, but a demonstration of MTN’s enduring pledge to empower youth-led businesses and groundbreaking ideas, aligning perfectly with the company’s designated ‘Year of the Youth’ initiative.

The core objective of this agenda is to provide young Nigerians with the necessary resources to express themselves freely, establish thriving enterprises, and actively contribute to the nation’s overall development.

‘The Gathering on 100’ is more than just an event; it’s a vibrant, youth-driven movement that brings together young Nigerians for a continuous 100-hour period, providing a space for creation, connection, and the celebration of individuality. Toriola articulated the immense, largely untapped entrepreneurial potential residing within Nigerian youth, stating that MTN’s role is to furnish the infrastructure, tools, and support systems required for them to flourish.

He further underscored the strategic importance of this initiative, positioning MTN at the forefront of Nigeria’s burgeoning creative and digital economy. He noted that this generation is proactive, creating their own opportunities rather than waiting for them, and MTN must be an integral part of this transformative journey to remain relevant.

The company plans to expand the reach of ‘The Gathering on 100’ beyond Lagos, envisioning a nationwide network of youth-led communities and innovation hubs, recognizing that the future of Nigeria will be shaped by the ideas, creativity, and ambition of its young people. Onyinye Emeka-Ikenna, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the independent and creative spirit of Nigerian youth.

She observed that young people are increasingly taking the initiative to create their own spaces, build communities, and pursue excellence on their own terms. This initiative directly supports MTN’s ‘Year of the Youth’ campaign, and the company is enthusiastic about backing ideas that genuinely reflect the aspirations of young Nigerians. MTN’s commitment extends to continually supporting initiatives that empower youth to express themselves, collaborate on experiences, and maximize opportunities.

The event itself, described by co-creator Matthias Kupoluyi as ‘a group chat brought to life’, removed barriers to entry by providing funding, access, and exposure. It offered a safe and open ecosystem for experimentation, skill-building, and cross-industry collaboration, featuring podcast studios, gaming arenas, fashion showcases, innovation labs, and live performances.

The initiative culminated in the awarding of 45 million Naira to eight winning startups, with Hurpham Africa taking the top prize of 15 million Naira, alongside enterprise partnership and co-development support. The event fostered organic connections and partnerships, showcasing the potential of Nigeria’s young innovators





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