MTN Nigeria network expansion adds 106 new sites and 97 upgrades nationwide, improving capacity and coverage for customers in Nigeria's digital economy.

MTN Nigeria has deployed 106 new sites and upgraded 97 existing sites as part of its ongoing network investment programme, bringing the current phase of improvements to 203 sites in selected locations nationwide. The telecommunications operator is expanding capacity at a time when entrepreneurs, students, professionals and families increasingly depend on mobile networks for everyday activities. The investment is designed to meet rising demand for reliable connectivity across Nigeria.

The rollout spans 2G, 3G and 4G technologies and covers communities in all six geopolitical zones as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The company frames the programme as part of its commitment to improving connectivity, enhancing customer experience and supporting the country's growing digital economy.

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MTN Nigeria Network Expansion Core Details

MTN Nigeria's current phase combines two types of work. New sites extend network infrastructure into selected locations, while upgrades strengthen capacity in areas where MTN Nigeria already provides coverage. The company says this mix allows networks to accommodate growing usage and evolving customer needs.

The distinction matters because data consumption is rising as more Nigerians adopt digital services. Continuous investment in infrastructure is necessary, according to the company, to maintain service quality and meet customer expectations. The stated goal of the programme is a more consistent and reliable experience for users.

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Regional Rollout Across Six Geopolitical Zones

In the South-West, MTN Nigeria is deploying four new sites and 16 upgrades in Lagos, along with two new sites and three upgrades in Ogun. Further upgrades are planned in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo states. In the South-East, Anambra receives one new site and one upgrade, Abia receives two new sites, Imo receives one upgrade, and Ebonyi receives six new sites and four upgrades.

The South-South includes three new sites and two upgrades in Edo, two new sites in Akwa Ibom, three new sites and nine upgrades in Cross River, four new sites and two upgrades in Rivers, and three upgrades in Bayelsa. In the North-Central, Benue gets seven new sites and four upgrades, Kogi gets eight new sites and four upgrades, Kwara gets one new site, and the FCT gets nine new sites.

In the North-East, MTN Nigeria's programme includes six new sites and two upgrades in Bauchi, two new sites and four upgrades in Borno, five new sites in Gombe, one new site and two upgrades in Taraba, five new sites in Yobe, and two upgrades in Adamawa. The North-West records substantial expansion, with five new sites and four upgrades in Kaduna, nine new sites in Kano, one new site and two upgrades in Kebbi, three new sites and six upgrades in Sokoto, seven new sites and three upgrades in Jigawa, seven new sites and seven upgrades in Katsina, and one upgrade in Zamfara.

Customer Impact and Digital Connectivity Outlook

MTN Nigeria says better connectivity will directly support small-business owners, who can reach more customers and grow their businesses. Students gain access to learning resources and research, professionals can collaborate and remain productive, and families and friends can stay connected regardless of distance.

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Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, said reliable connectivity is central to how Nigerians live, work and do business. He stated that the company's continued network investment reflects its commitment to keeping pace with growing demand, addressing congestion and delivering a dependable experience. He added that the 203-site rollout is strengthening capacity in busy commercial centres and university communities while extending coverage to underserved areas.

Toriola also linked the programme to the 'Live It 100' promise, which the company says aims to make connectivity accessible to more Nigerians. According to the CEO, the investment goes beyond infrastructure and is intended to connect people to opportunities so they can participate more fully in the digital economy.

MTN Nigeria states that it will keep focusing on expanding access, improving network capacity and connecting more Nigerians to the services and opportunities that matter to them. The report does not specify additional phases or completion dates beyond the current 203-site programme.