MTN Group plans to secure banking licenses in Nigeria, Ghana, and Rwanda to expand fintech services. The move aims to boost lending and deposits as part of its digital growth strategy.

MTN Group, Africa's largest telecommunications operator, is actively pursuing a regional banking license in Nigeria as a cornerstone of its strategy to expand financial technology services into conventional banking sectors. This ambitious move is designed to integrate deposits and direct lending across selected African markets, positioning the telecommunications giant to compete more directly with established commercial banks and fintech entities. The Group Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita, disclosed these plans during an interview with Semafor at its Next Three Billion summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Strategic Expansion Into Conventional Banking Services

MTN Group expects to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for its proposed banking expansion within the next one to two years. This strategic shift is aimed at moving the company's financial services business beyond basic mobile money transactions into higher-value products, including savings accounts, consumer lending, and remittance services. The Group's fintech platform currently supports approximately 70 million active users and has processed transactions worth more than $500 billion in the nine months ended September 2026.

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Shift From Partnerships To Independent Balance Sheet Lending

In Nigeria, MTN currently operates through MoMo Payment Service Bank, which is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. While the company provides loans to customers through partnerships with banks and other financial institutions, the proposed banking license would grant greater flexibility to accept deposits and gradually provide loans from its own balance sheet. Ralph Mupita explained that the company would adopt a gradual approach to direct lending to manage the additional financial risks associated with using its own balance sheet rather than relying exclusively on lending partnerships.

Competitive Landscape And Market Dynamics Across Africa

MTN is not planning to pursue the same licensing strategy across all its markets but will assess opportunities based on customer numbers and the volume of funds held in mobile money wallets. In Ghana, the company has been in discussions with the Bank of Ghana over a digital banking license, serving more than 19 million active users on its MoMo platform. The expansion comes amid growing competition between telecommunications companies, banks, and fintech operators across Africa, a trend that gained momentum following the success of Safaricom's M-Pesa in Kenya, which enabled millions to transfer money without conventional bank accounts.

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Financial Performance And Structural Separation Of Fintech Units

MTN Nigeria is also pursuing the structural separation of its fintech business following shareholder approval, subject to regulatory clearances. In its half-year 2026 financial results, the company disclosed that its mobile money business recorded revenue growth of approximately 132 percent, while active wallets increased by 1.3 million to reach five million during the period. The proposed separation is expected to improve balance sheet flexibility, reduce future funding obligations, and enable MTN to retain meaningful exposure to the long-term growth of its fintech operations.

Regulatory Oversight And Future Implications For Digital Finance

For Nigeria, MTN's proposed banking license could introduce another major competitor into an increasingly crowded digital financial services market dominated by commercial banks, payment service banks, microfinance institutions, and fintech companies. The Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial regulators continue to strengthen oversight of digital financial services, particularly concerning consumer protection, lending practices, customer identification, and financial system stability. This development forms part of the group's broader Ambition 2030 strategy to expand its digital and financial services businesses and strengthen its position in Africa's rapidly evolving technology markets.