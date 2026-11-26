The MTN Nigeria Foundation held an Anti-Substance Abuse Programme training for corps members and stakeholders in Lagos, urging practical community action against drug abuse among Nigerians aged 10 to 25.

The MTN Nigeria Foundation has intensified efforts to combat substance abuse among young Nigerians through a capacity-building programme designed to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and skills to promote drug prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

The training, held under the Foundation's Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care (DPTC) initiative, took place at Onigbongbo Local Government Hall, Lagos, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Among those in attendance were Titilope Ogunluyi, Head of Counselling, Treatment and Rehabilitation at the NDLEA; Mary Ogunbodede, Manager of Impact Reporting at MTN Nigeria Foundation; Harris Bello Shehu, Assistant Director of Planning at NYSC Lagos; Grace Oso, representative of the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator; Commander James Akoguru, Commander of Narcotics at the NDLEA; and corps member Saffyah Mohammed.

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MTN Foundation Equips Stakeholders For Practical Action

Speaking at the training, Ogunbodede said the programme was designed to move beyond awareness campaigns by equipping participants to take practical action in their communities. The Foundation noted that its interventions had included advocacy campaigns, school awareness programmes, stakeholder conferences and youth-focused initiatives aimed at discouraging substance abuse and encouraging informed decisions among young people.

It also highlighted its collaboration with the NDLEA in supporting the agency's 24-hour psychosocial support call centre, which provides counselling and guidance to individuals and families affected by substance abuse. The representative said the Foundation recognised that tackling the problem required sustained partnerships across public and private institutions. He said the fight against substance abuse cannot be won by one organisation alone. It requires collaboration, commitment and collective action.

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NDLEA Emphasizes Collaboration Over Law Enforcement Alone

It requires each of us to play our part. Also speaking, the Deputy Commander of Administration and Logistics at the NDLEA Lagos State Strategic Command, DCN James E. Akogwu, who represented the Lagos State Commander, Assistant Commander General of Narcotics Wali Liman Abubakar, said addressing substance abuse required more than law enforcement. He stressed the importance of prevention, early intervention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration.

He commended the MTN Nigeria Foundation for recognising that tackling the problem was a shared responsibility and urged participants to translate the knowledge acquired into practical interventions. Enforcement alone is not enough, he said, explaining that the agency's drug demand reduction teams also conducted sensitisation programmes in schools, churches, mosques, markets and other communities. He reaffirmed the agency's commitment to partnerships that would improve access to treatment and care while building a healthier and safer society.

NYSC Urges Corps Members To Lead Grassroots Advocacy

On her part, the Assistant Director of Community Development Service at NYSC Lagos, Mrs Grace Oso, urged corps members to take the training seriously, describing young graduates as important advocates in the fight against substance abuse. She said corps members' presence across different communities provided an opportunity to extend drug prevention awareness to the grassroots. Beyond participating in the programme, she encouraged them to engage young people in their host communities and promote drug-free lifestyles.

The Foundation noted that the Anti-Substance Abuse Programme was launched in 2019 to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use and discourage first-time substance abuse among Nigerians aged 10 to 25. The initiative, implemented in collaboration with stakeholders including the NDLEA, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Federal Ministry of Education, has featured school sensitisation programmes, teacher training, advocacy walks and stakeholder conferences.