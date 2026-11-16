MTN Denies Data Theft, Blames 4G and 5G for Faster Depletion

MTN Nigeria denies deliberately depleting subscribers data, attributing rapid consumption to 4G and 5G, smartphone use and social media. The company disclosed 43 per cent year-on-year growth in data usage at its Data on Trial event in Port Harcourt.

MTN Nigeria has denied allegations that it deliberately depletes subscribers data bundles, insisting that the telecoms operator does not deduct customers data. The company attributed the rapid depletion to growing use of 4G and 5G networks, smartphones, social media and high-definition video content.

The clarification was made in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during MTNs Data on Trial initiative, a courtroom-style engagement designed to address persistent complaints from subscribers. At the event held at the weekend, customers and content creators took on the role of prosecutors, while MTN executives appeared as the defence team, responding to questions on how data is consumed and billed.

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Data On Trial Initiative Explained

MTNs Chief Customer Relations and Experience Officer, Ugonwa Nwoye, said the initiative was introduced in response to growing demands from customers for greater transparency and understanding of their data usage. She said customers had repeatedly asked the company to explain what uses their data, prompting MTN to embark on sensitisation campaigns over the past two years before moving to direct engagements.

What we want is a better understanding for our customers about how their data is used, how they can track the use of their data on their phone or on platforms that we have built for them, Nwoye said. She rejected allegations that MTN deliberately depleted subscribers data. She emphasised that the event was not designed to put individuals or companies on trial but to examine data consumption, billing practices and subscribers experiences on the MTN network.

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It is data that is on trial, not individuals or companies, she said, adding that the discussions had provided an opportunity to address customers questions and improve their understanding of how data was consumed, billed and experienced on the network. MTNs General Manager, Network Performance and Quality Assurance, Mike Ndukwe, described himself as the lead defence and said the perception that MTN was stealing subscribers data was understandable but insisted that the company was not engaging in such practices.

He explained that the transition to 4G and 5G technologies had improved internet speed and quality of online experiences but also enabled applications to deliver higher-resolution content, resulting in increased data consumption. We completely understand why it feels that way, especially right now in Nigeria, where every single naira counts. But the honest answer is that we are not stealing your data, Ndukwe said.

Nigeria Data Consumption Soars

He disclosed that Nigeria consumed about 13.2 million terabytes of data in 2025, while consumption in the first half of the current year had risen to 8.52 million terabytes, representing about 43 per cent year-on-year growth. He said MTN Nigeria recorded a 43 per cent year-on-year increase in data consumption in the first half of 2026.

According to him, the significant increase was driven by migration from older network technologies such as 2G and 3G to more advanced 4G and 5G networks, increased smartphone penetration and growing use of social media platforms. He identified TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as major drivers of consumption, particularly through video streaming, auto-play and high-resolution content.

He said a 15-second TikTok video could consume about 2 to 3MB in standard definition, 8 to 15MB in high definition and approximately 20MB at very high resolution. Presenting figures on social media usage in 2025, Ndukwe said TikTok accounted for about 28 per cent of the estimated data volume among the platforms highlighted. He noted that WhatsApp had the highest subscriber base with approximately 45 million users, while TikTok had recorded about 37.4 million users.

The network performance expert observed that TikToks popularity had increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that its rapid growth had made the platform increasingly important for businesses seeking to reach customers online. He advised subscribers to activate data-saving features, disable unnecessary auto-downloads and regularly monitor application-level consumption through their devices and the MyMTN app.

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On WhatsApp, he urged customers to review their settings and adjust automatic downloads and other data-consuming features to reduce unnecessary usage. 4G and 5G just make the experience faster and richer. But the higher quality also means higher consumption. At MTN, we are committed to transparency, network excellence, and also gaining your trust, Ndukwe said.

IT Operations Billing System Clarified

He added that the Data on Trial initiative was part of the companys effort to engage customers directly, explain data consumption and address concerns about their experience on the MTN network. In his speech, the General Manager, IT Operations, MTN Nigeria, David Ogunshola, explained how its data billing system works, saying subscribers could use information displayed on their devices alongside network records to understand and verify their data consumption.

He addressed concerns about data measurement, billing accuracy and differences in internet experiences across countries. Ogunshola dismissed suggestions that data had different values in Nigeria and other countries, insisting that a gigabyte of data represented the same quantity everywhere in the world. He said telecommunications operators across the world used the same fundamental technologies and equipment to deliver data services, although differences in infrastructure and operating conditions could affect customers experiences and service costs.

According to him, the differences between Nigeria and countries such as the United Kingdom were largely attributable to how telecommunications infrastructure and services were implemented. He cited the cost of providing electricity, including the use of generators and diesel to power telecommunications infrastructure in Nigeria, as an example of factors that distinguished operating conditions.

Nwoye said the telecom industry has, for about two years, been undertaking educational campaigns across social media and radio to enlighten subscribers about applications responsible for significant data consumption on telecommunications networks. She said MTN decided earlier in the year to deepen the engagement by making the conversation more interactive and giving customers the opportunity to express their concerns while the company provides explanations.