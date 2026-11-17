MRS Holdings partners with QuickFuel Nigeria to launch self-service petrol pumps in Lagos, promising transparency, 24-hour access, and digital accountability for motorists.

Lagos motorists are set to gain unprecedented autonomy over their fuel purchases following the launch of a new self-service dispensing technology by MRS Holdings in partnership with QuickFuel Nigeria Limited. Unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday, this initiative marks a significant shift in the retail petroleum landscape, allowing drivers to dispense Premium Motor Spirit directly without relying on traditional attendant assistance. The system enables customers to select fuel quantities, process payments through approved digital channels, and complete transactions independently, thereby removing the friction associated with conventional filling station procedures.

Transforming Petroleum Retail Experience

The core mechanism of this innovation empowers drivers to drive into participating stations, choose their desired fuel volume, and execute payments while the system digitally records every action. Oludare Owolabi, Executive Director of Technological Services at QuickFuel, emphasized that this approach challenges the outdated model where motorists must queue and wait for staff to handle transactions. By digitizing the entire process, the technology ensures that every litre of fuel is accounted for, every payment is traceable, and any discrepancies in inventory are immediately visible to station operators. This digital layer aims to restore consumer confidence by providing a transparent and verifiable record of all fuel transactions.

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Addressing Stakeholder Concerns and Needs

Sayyu Dantata, Chairman of MRS Group, highlighted that this technological leap is rooted in his 34 years of experience within the petroleum industry, aiming to solve persistent distribution and retail challenges. He recalled that while some stations operated around the clock in the late 1980s, the process was entirely manual and often required customers to wake sleeping attendants for service. The new system addresses these historical inconveniences by integrating modern security features and digital oversight, eliminating the limitations of traditional methods. Dantata noted that while 24-hour retail is not new to Nigeria, this technology-based approach offers a superior solution for security and convenience that respects the time and efficiency needs of modern drivers.

Impact on Motorists and Operational Hours

Commercial drivers, healthcare workers returning from night shifts, and daily commuters stand to benefit significantly from the introduction of extended operating hours at enabled stations. Owolabi stated that the flexibility to purchase petrol at any time, including late at night and early morning, ensures that those with non-traditional schedules are no longer disadvantaged by conventional station closures. This round-the-clock availability is designed to provide genuine convenience, allowing motorists to fuel up according to their own timelines rather than adhering to restricted business hours. The initiative promises to reduce the stress and time lost in queues, effectively giving Nigerians back valuable time while ensuring they have access to fuel when they need it most.

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Rollout Strategy and Safety Protocols

Although the technology allows for self-service, MRS Holdings and QuickFuel Nigeria clarified that existing safety standards and regulatory compliance remain strictly enforced. Trained personnel will continue to be present at stations to guide customers, maintain equipment, and provide necessary technical support, ensuring that the transition does not compromise operational safety or meter calibration. The rollout begins at a single MRS filling station with plans to expand the self-service capability to approximately 40 stations across Lagos state. This phased approach allows for system optimization and customer adaptation before broader deployment, ensuring that the technology functions seamlessly within the existing infrastructure.

Future Benefits and Accountability Measures

Beyond immediate convenience, the system introduces robust accountability measures that benefit both dealers and consumers through enhanced monitoring of stock levels and daily sales reconciliation. Operators will gain better control over inventory movements, significantly reducing operational losses caused by discrepancies between fuel received, fuel dispensed, and revenue collected. Additionally, the initiative will incorporate customer reward opportunities for eligible patronage, with specific conditions to be communicated at participating locations. This comprehensive strategy aims to elevate industry standards, providing a safer, more efficient, and transparent fuel retailing experience for all participants in the Nigerian market.