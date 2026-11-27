Essex student Moyin Odeniran defeats Mo Mahir and Tom Whittaker to win the 17th series of The Great British Bake Off, impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson.

Moyin Odeniran has been crowned the champion of the seventeenth series of The Great British Bake Off. The twenty-two-year-old Political Economy student from Essex defeated fellow finalists Mo Mahir and Tom Whittaker to claim the title. The final episode aired on Tuesday, November 24, bringing the highly anticipated competition to a close.

Final Challenges and Judge Reactions

The finale featured three distinct challenges for the remaining contestants. These included a citrus celebration cake, crème brûlée doughnuts, and a showstopper dessert inspired by iconic British landscapes. Odeniran presented a signature citrus celebration cake titled All About Lemon to the judging panel.

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Paul Hollywood praised the dessert, stating it was one of the best cakes he has tasted in a long time. He also commended Odeniran for his significant improvement throughout the series. The judge noted that the baker struggled at the beginning but got better and better with each challenge.

Nigella Lawson described Odeniran as a worthy winner. She also praised the other finalists, noting that Tom and Mo created cakes she would never forget. Her comments highlighted the high standard of baking displayed by all three finalists.

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Personal Background and Academic Success

Odeniran began baking with his mother at the age of five. By the age of fourteen, he had mastered the art of making macarons. He lives with his mother, sister, and grandmother, and regularly visits family in Nigeria, Canada, and the USA.

His baking draws inspiration from his Nigerian heritage. Ingredients such as grains of paradise and groundnuts frequently feature in his creations. Odeniran is also a competitive sprinter who was crowned Under-20 County Champion in the 100 metres.

Despite the demands of the competition, Odeniran managed to complete his university studies. He earned a first-class grade in his dissertation, which was due a month after filming ended. He described the period as very busy but expressed pride in his academic achievement.

Memorable Moments and Future Goals

One of the most memorable moments occurred during Audience Choice Week. Odeniran baked alongside his mother, Kike, during this segment. The pair received a Hollywood handshake from Paul Hollywood for their efforts.

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Odeniran admitted that some early tasks were difficult for him. He was surprised to have progressed through the competition given the initial challenges. However, he attributed his success to learning and listening to advice from Nigella and Paul daily.

Following his victory, Odeniran expressed shock and disbelief at his win. He stated that he has made friends for life and loved every single second of the experience. He hopes to continue baking and eventually become one of the best bakers in the world.