Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho criticized La Liga's fixture scheduling following a 3-0 victory over Valencia. He emphasized the physical toll on players who must now report for international duty without adequate rest.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has publicly criticized La Liga's fixture schedule, stating that his players urgently need rest after a demanding week of matches and extensive travel.

His comments came immediately after his team secured a comfortable 3-0 away victory against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium on Saturday night. The Portuguese coach expressed significant frustration regarding the high number of games his squad was required to play in such a short period, calling the situation excessive.

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"I hope La Liga does this joke to someone else, not to us again," Mourinho stated during his post-match press conference. He explicitly noted that the current league administration holds the authority to change these conditions.

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Mourinho Targets Tebas And La Liga Authority

"Tebas's La Liga holds the power," he added, referencing league president Javier Tebas. "I just hope they don't pull a stunt like this again. The marathon of matches we've had this week has been too much. The players need rest.

" Beyond the immediate complaint about the schedule, Mourinho highlighted the compounding factor of international duties. He explained that several key players from his squad are now required to join their respective national teams. This obligation leaves them with very little time to recover from the intense physical demands of the club schedule. The coach noted that his technical staff would have been able to provide special attention to aid player recovery if the athletes had remained with the team.

Instead, the players must now focus on international commitments without the benefit of immediate, targeted club recovery protocols. This situation underscores the logistical challenges faced by clubs during congested periods in the football calendar. The match itself showcased Real Madrid's offensive depth and tactical resilience. The victory was secured through individual brilliance from three different players.

Valverde Guler And Mbappe Score For Madrid

Federico Valverde opened the scoring for the visiting side. He was followed by a goal from young talent Arda Güler. Kylian Mbappé completed the rout with a third goal, ensuring a comprehensive win for the Spanish champions. These three goals were enough to maintain Real Madrid's position at the top of the La Liga table.

The result ensured they remain level on points with their arch-rivals, Barcelona. This victory extends Mourinho's strong run of form since returning to manage the club. Mourinho's criticism of the fixture list is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern. The Portuguese manager has repeatedly highlighted the recovery disadvantages created by the current football calendar.

He often points out the disparity between Real Madrid's schedule and that of their rivals. Many competing teams have enjoyed more favorable scheduling, allowing for better preparation and rest. The current format places an unfair burden on squads that must compete in multiple competitions simultaneously. This congestion impacts player performance and increases the risk of injuries across the squad.

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The upcoming international break adds another layer of complexity to Real Madrid's planning. With key players departing for national duty, the club must manage a depleted roster. The lack of recovery time for those returning from international matches could impact their availability for future club games. Mourinho's comments serve as a warning to the league organizers about the cumulative effect of such scheduling decisions.

Manager Warns League Of Player Physical Toll

He believes that the physical toll on the players is unsustainable and requires immediate attention from the league authorities. This conflict between club interests and league scheduling highlights the ongoing tensions in modern football. As competitions expand, the burden on players continues to increase. Real Madrid's recent performance demonstrates their ability to cope with these challenges, but the physical cost is evident.

The manager's public criticism underscores the need for a more balanced calendar. Until changes are made, clubs like Real Madrid will continue to face significant logistical hurdles. The upcoming fixtures will test the squad's depth and resilience further. Journalistic integrity and accurate reporting remain crucial during such high-stakes periods.

Readers are encouraged to follow reputable sources for ongoing updates. The situation regarding La Liga's fixture scheduling continues to evolve. Stakeholders, including players, coaches, and administrators, are monitoring the response from league officials. The outcome of this dispute could have long-term implications for the structure of European football.

For now, Real Madrid focuses on maintaining their lead in the league while addressing player welfare concerns.