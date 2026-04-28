Mother of Slain NYSC Member Recounts Harrowing Ordeal, Demands Justice

Habiba Abubakar, the mother of Abdulsamad Jamiu, a National Youth Service Corps member killed in Dei-Dei, Abuja, shares her distressing account of the events leading to her son’s death. She recounts the confusion, fear, and desperate search for answers, while the family rejects the military’s explanation and demands justice.

Habiba Abubakar, the grieving mother of Abdulsamad Jamiu, the National Youth Service Corps member tragically killed in Dei-Dei, Abuja, has shared her harrowing account of the events leading to her son’s death.

In an emotional interview with TheCable on Monday, Abubakar recounted the moment she received the devastating news while away with her husband for a burial ceremony. The sequence of events was marked by confusion, fear, and a desperate struggle to uncover the truth. She explained that she was alerted to gunshots in their neighborhood by a neighbor around 2:30 in the early hours of the day.

'I was on a trip and expected to return on Saturday to find my son at home. But when my neighbor called, she said she heard gunshots. I was immediately gripped by fear,' she said. Her attempts to reach her children were futile—her eldest son’s phone was switched off, and her daughter’s line was engaged.

When she finally contacted her husband, he initially withheld the grim details, telling her only that soldiers had taken Abdulsamad for interrogation.

'He didn’t want to tell me the truth at first. He said, ‘Soldier carried Abdulsamad. ’ I asked, ‘Soldier, Abdulsamad? How?

For what? ’ He replied that they wanted to interrogate him,' she recalled. Abubakar’s distress deepened when her phone was taken from her, and family members claimed they couldn’t find it.

'That was when I knew my son was no longer alive,' she said. Despite her pleas for clarity, her daughter, Farida, urged her to remain calm, citing concerns about her health.

'I was on my way back to Abuja when I discovered my son was dead,' she said. According to Abubakar, soldiers gained access to their compound by scaling the fence rather than using the gate, moving through the back entrance and heading straight to her son’s room.

'They shot him through the door. They fired at the door twice,' she alleged. She further claimed that after the shooting, soldiers instructed local vigilante members to clean the scene, using cleaning materials taken from her kitchen.

'They entered my kitchen, took Klin, and a bucket, and gave it to the vigilante to mop up the blood. Why would they do that?

' she questioned, visibly shaken. Abubakar insisted that her son was inside his room at the time of the incident and demanded answers.

'Who did he offend? I want to know. Who did you offend?

' she asked repeatedly. Jamiu, 24, was killed in the early hours of April 25 at his family residence in Dei-Dei Shagari Quarters while his parents were away. His sister was reportedly in the house at the time. The Nigerian Army, through the Headquarters Guards Brigade, initially stated that Jamiu died in crossfire when troops responded to a distress call over an armed robbery incident.

Brigade spokesperson Olawuyi Odunola claimed that soldiers came under fire from fleeing suspects and that the fatality occurred during the exchange. However, the family has vehemently rejected the military’s account, describing it as inaccurate and misleading. In a statement issued on Monday, the family argued that the bullet’s trajectory suggested it was fired from outside the room through a closed door, which they said contradicted the crossfire narrative.

They also noted that no weapons were recovered from the scene and that witnesses reported hearing only a single gunshot. The family further alleged that soldiers at the scene admitted, in the presence of a Divisional Police Officer, that the shooting was a mistake. Among their demands, the family called for an independent investigation, the suspension and prosecution of those involved, a retraction of the military’s statement, and a formal apology.

'The Nigerian Military operates under a constitutional mandate to protect Nigerian citizens. On the night of April 25, 2026, that mandate was catastrophically and fatally violated,' the family stated





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