Mother of Musician Shot in Police Custody Demands Death Penalty for Officers

The mother of Oghenemine Ogidi, a musician killed by police in Delta State, has called for the execution of the four officers involved, expressing deep distrust in the justice system's ability to truly restore her loss. The case has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for police reform in Nigeria.

The grief-stricken mother of Nigeria n musician Oghenemine Ogidi , tragically killed while in police custody in Delta State , has issued a stark and uncompromising demand for justice.

She insists that the four police officers directly involved in her son’s execution be sentenced to death, mirroring the manner in which he was killed. Speaking to News Central on Friday, the mother, whose name has not been widely publicized to respect her privacy, expressed a profound lack of faith in the system’s ability to truly compensate for her loss.

While acknowledging that no legal outcome can resurrect her son, she stated her desire for accountability as a demonstration that the Nigerian state is capable of acting justly, even in the face of such egregious wrongdoing. Her plea extends beyond the officers who directly participated in the shooting, encompassing those who facilitated the events leading up to the fatal encounter.

She specifically called for the identification and prosecution of the driver responsible for transporting Ogidi from Sapele to the location where he was ultimately killed, as well as the chairman of the park where the incident occurred, suggesting a broader network of complicity. The mother’s demand for the prosecution of all four officers present at the scene is unwavering, explicitly naming both the officer who prepared the firearm and the one who ultimately fired the fatal shots.

This insistence on collective responsibility underscores her belief that the killing was not an isolated act but a consequence of systemic failures and a culture of impunity within the police force. The victim, 28-year-old Oghenemine Ogidi, known professionally as Mene and OG Millan, was fatally shot by Assistant Superintendent of Police Nuhu Usman on April 26, 2026. The circumstances surrounding his arrest and subsequent death have ignited a national firestorm of controversy.

Ogidi was initially apprehended on suspicion of attempting to illegally transport a Beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition. However, the manner in which his case was handled – and ultimately concluded – has drawn widespread condemnation. A harrowing video of the incident quickly circulated online, depicting Ogidi bound, visibly distressed, and pleading for his life moments before being shot twice by the officer.

The graphic nature of the footage, combined with the apparent vulnerability of the suspect, fueled public outrage and prompted calls for immediate and thorough investigation. The video’s virality served as a catalyst for protests and demands for police reform, highlighting long-standing concerns about excessive force, extrajudicial killings, and the lack of accountability within the Nigerian police force.

The incident has become a focal point in the ongoing debate about police brutality and the need for systemic change to protect citizens’ rights and ensure justice for victims of police misconduct. The mother’s public statement, delivered with raw emotion and unwavering resolve, adds another layer of intensity to this national conversation. The case has raised serious questions about due process and the presumption of innocence.

Even if Ogidi was suspected of a crime, the manner in which he was treated – bound, publicly displayed, and executed without a trial – represents a blatant violation of fundamental human rights. Legal experts have pointed out that the actions of the police officers appear to be in direct contravention of established legal protocols and ethical standards.

The demand for the death penalty for the officers involved, while understandable given the mother’s grief, also raises complex ethical and legal considerations. While capital punishment remains a legal option in Nigeria, its application is often controversial, and concerns have been raised about its fairness and potential for error. Regardless of the ultimate outcome, the Ogidi case serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive police reform in Nigeria.

This includes improved training on human rights and de-escalation techniques, increased accountability for misconduct, and the establishment of independent oversight mechanisms to investigate allegations of police brutality. The pursuit of justice in this case is not only about holding individual officers accountable but also about addressing the systemic issues that contribute to such tragedies and preventing them from happening again.

The mother’s unwavering pursuit of justice is a testament to her love for her son and a powerful call for change within the Nigerian justice system





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