Mother of Former Minister's Daughter and Grandsons Rescued After Kidnapping in Oyo State

Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adelabu recounts her anguish and relief after her daughter and twin grandsons were kidnapped and later rescued unharmed, while also praying for other victims including abducted schoolchildren.

Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adelabu, the mother of former Nigerian Minister of Power Bayo Adelabu, has shared a harrowing account of her emotional turmoil after her youngest daughter, Olaide Adegoke, and her twin grandsons were kidnapped, just one day after she had wept over the abduction of schoolchildren in Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State .

In a viral video posted by Oyo Affairs on Sunday, following the safe rescue of her family members, Mrs. Adelabu expressed profound gratitude to God and the security forces for their safe return. The victims were rescued unharmed on Saturday night by police operatives during a tactical operation in which two suspected kidnappers were neutralized. The rescue brought immense relief to Mrs. Adelabu, who had spent five agonizing days in prayer and anxiety.

Reflecting on her ordeal, Mrs. Adelabu recounted the moment she learned of the kidnappings. She had been deeply distressed by the earlier abduction of over 40 schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire LGA, a tragedy that had sparked widespread outrage and renewed fears about insecurity in rural and semi-urban communities. A day before her own family's incident, she had wept bitterly upon seeing news of the abducted children.

Little did she know that the following day, her daughter and grandsons would suffer a similar fate. Her tears of sorrow turned to tears of joy as her loved ones were freed, but she did not forget the other victims still in captivity. With heartfelt empathy, she prayed for their safe return, declaring that the same God who freed her children would free them as well.

Mrs. Adelabu's emotional testimony underscores the pervasive threat of kidnapping in Nigeria, which has affected families across all social strata. The abduction in Oriire, involving dozens of schoolchildren and teachers, has drawn national attention to the security lapses in parts of Oyo State. While the police have been commended for the successful rescue operation in Mrs. Adelabu's case, the broader issue of insecurity remains unresolved. Citizens continue to demand more robust measures to protect vulnerable communities.

Mrs. Adelabu appealed to God to help the government and Nigeria overcome these challenges, expressing hope that no more families would endure such trauma. Her story is a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity and the power of communal prayer and action in times of crisis





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Kidnapping Rescue Oyo State Schoolchildren Mother's Relief

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