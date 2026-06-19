Mother and Sister of Kogi Terrorist Leader Sentenced to 40 Years for Aiding and Abetting

Abuja Federal High Court sentenced Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi, mother and sister of slain terrorist kingpin Kachallah Ibrahim Battujo, to forty years each for providing intelligence, concealing evidence, and receiving terrorist proceeds, highlighting Nigeria's tough stance on terror support networks.

A Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a landmark verdict on Friday, sentencing Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi, the mother and sister of the recently eliminated terrorist leader Kachallah Ibrahim Battujo , to forty years of imprisonment each.

Justice Hauwa Yilwa presided over the case after the two women entered guilty pleas to several terrorism‑related offences that had been brought by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation. The court found that both women had actively supported Battujo's violent campaign by providing him with critical intelligence and by concealing information that could have led to his capture.

Their convictions were based on three of the five counts lodged against them, including violations of Section 26 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which criminalises the act of aiding and abetting terrorist activities. Safiya Salihu, the mother, was additionally found guilty of withholding knowledge of her son's armed operations after she visited his forest hideout and observed him in possession of firearms.

Halima Abdullahi, the sister, faced a separate charge for concealing evidence that might have facilitated the authorities' efforts to detain Battijo. The indictment detailed that the defendants received a sum of four hundred and ninety thousand three hundred naira from Battijo, a figure the prosecution argued constituted proceeds of terrorism. Although the Director of Public Prosecutions, Oyedepo Rotimi, successfully applied for a discharge on the money‑laundering count, the court retained the convictions on the remaining charges.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of twenty years, but Justice Yilwa ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, resulting in the total forty‑year term for each defendant. Battijo himself was killed by Nigerian security forces on June 10, 2026, after a failed mass abduction attempt targeting students taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in a forest near Iluke, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The operation had been part of a broader wave of banditry and terror that has plagued the region, prompting a decisive military response. The sentencing underscores the government's determination to dismantle the financial and logistical networks that sustain insurgent groups, sending a clear warning that even family members who aid terror operatives will face the full force of the law.

The judgment also reflects an evolving legal framework in Nigeria, where the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022 is being applied more rigorously to cut off support channels for extremist actors. Legal analysts suggest that the concurrent sentencing approach aims to balance punitive severity with procedural fairness, ensuring that the accused receive a sentence proportionate to the gravity of their involvement while avoiding excessive cumulative penalties.

The case has drawn significant attention from civil‑society groups, who argue that holding relatives accountable is essential for breaking the cycle of impunity that often emboldens terrorist networks. It also raises broader questions about the extent to which familial ties can be criminalised under anti‑terrorism statutes, a debate that is likely to influence future legislative amendments and judicial interpretations





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Terrorism Court Sentencing Nigeria Kachallah Ibrahim Battujo Terrorism Act 2022

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