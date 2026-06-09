Most Populous Nations Yet to Make FIFA World Cup Debut

An analysis of the most populous countries that have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, highlighting the challenges and factors preventing their participation despite large fan bases.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the Los Angeles stop of The FIFA World Cup 26 Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at LA Live in Los Angeles on March 24, 2026.

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) The FIFA World Cup remains the pinnacle of international football, attracting billions of viewers and showcasing the world's best teams every four years. Yet, despite their huge populations and passionate fan bases, some nations are still waiting to make their debut on football's biggest stage. From Asia to Africa, several countries with millions of football enthusiasts have struggled to translate their potential into success on the international stage.

Factors such as limited investment, inadequate football infrastructure, competition from other sports, and inconsistent development programmes have all contributed to their absence from the World Cup. According to Planet Football on Tuesday, India tops the list of the most populous countries never to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. With a population of more than 1.4 billion people, the country has a growing football culture, but cricket continues to dominate the sporting landscape.

Although India qualified for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, the team withdrew before the tournament and has never featured in the finals. Indonesia ranks second with nearly 278 million people. While modern Indonesia has never qualified for the World Cup, the Dutch East Indies, a colonial-era predecessor, appeared at the 1938 tournament. Indonesia's hopes of reaching the 2026 finals were ended during the latter stages of Asian qualifying.

Pakistan occupies third place with more than 243 million residents. Football remains firmly in the shadow of cricket, and the national team has never seriously challenged for a World Cup spot. Bangladesh, with a population of around 169 million, sits fourth on the list. The country is famous for its enthusiasm during World Cup tournaments, with many supporters traditionally backing Argentina and Brazil.

However, its national team has never qualified for the competition. Ethiopia is fifth on the list. Home to more than 125 million people and regarded as one of Africa's most football-passionate nations, Ethiopia came closest to qualification for the 2014 World Cup when it reached the final round of African play-offs before losing to Nigeria. The remaining countries on the list are the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

While football continues to gain popularity across Southeast Asia, none of the three nations has managed to secure a place at the World Cup finals. The rankings serve as a reminder that population size alone does not guarantee football success. Strong domestic leagues, quality coaching, youth development programmes and sustained investment remain key ingredients for reaching the sport's biggest stage





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