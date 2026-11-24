Morocco's football federation vows to pursue all legal avenues after CAS confirmed Senegal as AFCON 2025 champion, alleging an exchange between an arbitrator and Senegal's federation chief.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has said it will pursue all possible legal avenues to challenge the latest decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which confirmed Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion. The ruling overturned a decision by the appeals body of the Confederation of African Football ( CAF) that had awarded the title to Morocco. The FRMF has also alleged that Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, had contact with a member of the CAS panel during the case.

The dispute centres on the AFCON final and the appeal process that followed it. Morocco's federation has built its challenge on two main points: an alleged interaction between an arbitrator and the Senegalese federation chief, and the way the panel handled the rules on players leaving the field. Both points are now at the center of the Moroccan federation's response to the CAS decision.

Also read CAS to Deliver Verdict on Senegal vs Morocco AFCON Title Dispute

Morocco Alleges Contact Between Arbitrator and Senegal Federation

The FRMF alleges there was an exchange between Ulrich Haas, one of the arbitrators in the case, and Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation. According to the federation, this exchange took place 48 hours before the CAS decision was announced.

During the hearing, the FRMF notified CAS of the interaction it said had taken place. The federation expressed astonishment and protest that its request regarding contact between the arbitrator and Fall was not accepted. The Moroccan federation's complaint therefore centers on the handling of its request during the proceedings, not only on the outcome of the case.

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These allegations remain the claims of the FRMF. The source material does not provide a response from Ulrich Haas, Abdoulaye Fall, or CAS on the alleged exchange, so the contact should be understood as an allegation put forward by Morocco's federation.

IFAB and FIFA Guidance on Players Leaving the Field

The FRMF argues that CAS did not take into account recently adopted guidance on players leaving the field without the referee's permission. The guidance was issued by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the international body responsible for the rules of the game, and by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

According to the Moroccan federation, the panel did not consider the guidance on the resulting responsibilities and disciplinary sanctions. The FRMF's position is that these rules should have shaped the ruling in the AFCON final case, and that the panel's failure to address them is part of its legal challenge.

The federation has not been shown to have won this point. CAS has ruled in favour of Senegal, and the source does not describe how the panel responded to the guidance argument in its written reasoning.

How Swiss Courts Can Review CAS Rulings

CAS rulings are generally final, binding, and not subject to further appeal under international sports arbitration rules. However, CAS is legally seated in Lausanne, Switzerland, which means its rulings can be reviewed before the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the country's highest civil court.

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The Swiss Federal Tribunal can review CAS decisions only on narrow grounds. It is limited to procedural matters and cannot rule on the merits of the AFCON final case. This means any court challenge would focus on how the arbitration was conducted rather than on who deserved the title on the pitch.

What the Challenge Means for Morocco and Senegal

The FRMF's challenge means the outcome of the AFCON 2025 final is still contested, even though CAS has confirmed Senegal as champion. Until a review changes the decision, Senegal holds the title after CAS overturned the CAF appeals body's award to Morocco.

For the two federations, the next phase is a legal one rather than a sporting one. Morocco has committed to pursuing all possible legal avenues, while Senegal's position is defined by the CAS ruling that favoured it. The source does not provide a filing deadline or a scheduled date for any Swiss Federal Tribunal procedure.

Fans and stakeholders should therefore expect the dispute to be decided on procedural grounds. The key questions are whether the alleged arbitrator contact and the handling of the IFAB and FIFA guidance meet the narrow standards that the Swiss Federal Tribunal can apply.