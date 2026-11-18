Nine countries have secured places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after Matchday Four, with Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso and Mali among the latest qualifiers. Cape Verde suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Liberia, leaving them bottom of Group K.

Morocco, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Benin, Cameroon and Mali have secured their places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations following the conclusion of Matchday Four of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

The three co-hosts - Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - are automatic participants but compete in the six rounds of qualifying for competitive match practice. Senegal had already secured their place ahead of the latest round of matches. They advanced from Group J thanks to second-placed Mozambique, whose 1-0 win in Ethiopia ensured the Teranga Lions qualified. Senegal overcame Sudan on Monday.

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Senegal Challenges Caf Ruling Over Final

Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 through a Pape Gueye goal in extra time to win the latest AFCON final in Rabat this year. But CAF later declared Morocco champions because most of the Senegalese team temporarily left the field to protest a penalty, which Morocco missed when play resumed. Senegal have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn the CAF ruling and a decision is expected this month.

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Morocco maintained their perfect record in Group A with a 1-0 victory over Niger at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Abdellah Ouazzane, a 17-year-old Ajax Amsterdam midfielder, scored the decisive goal in the 22nd minute. It gave Morocco their fourth consecutive victory and took their tally to 12 points. After trouncing Niger 5-1 last week, Morocco had to settle for a 1-0 win when the teams met again.

The Atlas Lions have two matches remaining, while Gabon sit second with six points. Niger and Lesotho have three points each. In Group F, Burkina Faso defeated Mauritania 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott to secure qualification alongside Benin. Aboubaccar Camara opened the scoring for Burkina Faso in the 12th minute before Lassina Traore doubled their advantage in the 27th minute.

Mauritania reduced the deficit through Mohamed Ali Diadie in the 75th minute, but Elohim Kabore restored Burkina Faso's two-goal advantage a minute before full-time. The victory took Burkina Faso to 10 points, level with Benin. Benin edged the Central African Republic 1-0 on Monday. Mauritania, with three points, and the Central African Republic, who have no points, are out of the qualification race.

Comoros Boost Hopes As Cameroon Qualify

In Group G, Comoros boosted their qualification hopes with a 1-0 away victory over Congo at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville. Ben Chayeel Hamada scored the only goal in the 32nd minute to take Comoros to seven points. The result also confirmed Cameroon's qualification, with the Indomitable Lions maintaining their position at the top of the group with 10 points and two matches remaining. After beating Namibia 3-0 on Monday, Cameroon had to wait 24 hours before confirming qualification.

Namibia have three points, while Congo have two. Mali also secured their place at the 2027 tournament after defeating Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. Modibo Sagnan opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Gaoussou Diallo sealed the victory two minutes before full-time. The result took Mali's tally in Group K to 10 points, guaranteeing qualification.

It made it four wins from four Group K qualifiers for Mali. In the other Group K fixture, Liberia defeated Cape Verde 2-0 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia to revive their qualification hopes. Kpah Sherman opened the scoring two minutes after the restart before Sylvanus Nimley added the second in the 86th minute. The victory was Liberia's first in the qualifying campaign, leaving them level on three points with Cape Verde.

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Cape Verde, who drew with eventual champions Spain in the group stage at the 2026 World Cup and took Argentina to extra time, have struggled since returning to Africa. They suffered a third loss in Group K and remain bottom of the mini-league. Rwanda occupy second place with six points.

Togo Stun Algeria South Africa Beat Kenya

Togo were shock 3-0 winners over 2026 World Cup qualifiers Algeria in Group I. All the goals came in the first half with Thibault Klidje from Scottish club Hibernian scoring twice. Young Belgium-based midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice in the second half as South Africa regained top spot in Group D from Guinea by beating Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi.

His second goal on 86 minutes appeared to have wrapped up maximum points, but Mohammed Bajaber halved the deficit soon after to create a tense finish. Meanwhile, Uganda played out a 1-1 draw with Botswana at the National Stadium in Gaborone. Godfrey Tauyatswala gave Botswana the lead in the 74th minute, but Tebogo Kopelang scored an own goal in the 86th minute to earn Uganda a share of the points.

The result left Uganda, who have already qualified as co-hosts, top of Group H with six points. Libya follow with five points, while Botswana have four and Tunisia three. In Group L, Nigeria fell three points behind surprise pacesetters Guinea-Bissau after drawing 0-0 with Tanzania in Zanzibar City. Guinea-Bissau, who missed the last AFCON tournament after four consecutive appearances, overcame Madagascar 2-0 through goals from Mama Balde and Mauro Rodrigues.

The final two matchdays are scheduled for March 22-30 with 15 qualifying places up for grabs. The tournament runs from June 19 to July 17, 2027, as east Africa hosts the marquee African football event for the first time since 1976.