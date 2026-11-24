The Court of Arbitration for Sport has issued its decision on Senegal's appeal over the 2025 AFCON final, with Morocco expressing dissatisfaction and raising concerns about judge contact and ignored submissions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has issued its ruling on the appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation over the CAF Disciplinary Board decision concerning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. Morocco said it regretted that its submissions and requests were not considered in the ruling. The federation questioned aspects of the decision, particularly those relating to alleged legal violations during the final and the integrity and credibility of match officiating.

Also read Morocco to Challenge CAS Ruling Handing AFCON 2025 Title to Senegal

Morocco Questions Judicial Integrity

Morocco said its concerns were heightened by confirmation of communication between German referee Ulrich Haas and the President of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was issued. The federation also stated that a judge had been in telephone contact with Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall on Sunday. The FRMF maintained that the circumstances surrounding the communication raised concerns about the integrity of the proceedings and the handling of its submissions.

Morocco had requested the removal of one of the judges handling the case. The dispute centres on the final played in Rabat on January 18, 2026. Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time to claim the continental title. The match was briefly suspended for about 14 minutes after Senegal players and head coach Pape Thiaw walked off the pitch.

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They were protesting a late penalty awarded to Morocco following a VAR review. The Confederation of African Football Appeal Board overturned the result in March. It ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the pitch without authorisation. CAF stripped Senegal of the title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations.

The Senegalese federation challenged the decision at CAS on March 25. It insisted that the forfeiture ruling should be overturned. A three-member arbitration panel chaired by Professor Gérald Simon heard arguments from the parties at CAS headquarters in Lausanne on October 8. Senegal has maintained its claim to the trophy, while Morocco insists that CAF's decision should stand.

Players Protest Contested Penalty Decision

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has also maintained that Senegal's decision to leave the pitch should have consequences under the competition rules. CAF president Patrice Motsepe had earlier assured that the continental governing body would respect the final decision of CAS. The FRMF also faulted the decision for allegedly failing to consider a recent directive issued by the International Football Association Board and FIFA. According to the federation, the directive provides for consequences, responsibilities and disciplinary sanctions in such circumstances.

Morocco believes the directive should have been considered in determining the matter. The verdict determines whether Senegal are reinstated as 2025 African champions or Morocco retain the title awarded to them by CAF. Morocco has expressed its dissatisfaction with the outcome and continues to question the integrity of the proceedings.